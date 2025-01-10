Shana Kay Reed

November 11, 1940 – September 19, 2025

BOWIE – Vonzella Mythretta Key, 84, passed away on Sept. 19, 2025. Surrounded by her loving family, she went to be with the Lord after struggling with dementia for several years. She is now at peace.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the White Family Funeral Home.

The funeral service took place at 11 a.m. Sept.24 at Freedom Life Church with the Rev. Weldon Right and Pastor Chad Word officiating.

Interment followed at Elmwood Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Bonnet officiating.

Vonzella was born in Bartlesville, OK on Nov. 11, 1940 to Veldon and Nina Abbott. She attended school in Pawhuska, OK but graduated from Southwestern Bible School in 1958. It was there that she met and married soon-to-be minister Floyd Key.

She devoted her life to being a pastor’s wife and wonderfully raising four children: Suzanne Sweeten, Ardmore, OK, Elisha Pelton and husband Jim,Wichita Falls, Sondra Beavers and husband Skip, Aubrey, and Stephen Key and wife Skyler, Bowie. She also fostered many children throughout her lifetime.

Vonzella dedicated her life to the Lord, Floyd’s ministry and to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed. Her family and friends now rejoice, knowing that she is finally home.

Vonzella is preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter, Sherry Pelton.

She is survived by her husband Floyd Key; brother, Gary Abbott; four children; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Vonzella’s family would like to thank Advanced Rehabilitation & Healthcare of Bowie for the excellent care that she received there for the last years of her life. She was always in exceptional and caring hands.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

