How to naturally sweeten your Thanksgiving feast

(Family Features) During this season of Thanksgiving, people are focused on family, friends and, of course, food. This honey-roasted turkey breast recipe is the perfect main dish when gathering your loved ones for a comforting meal you can feed good about.

The secret ingredient is Busy Bee Raw Honey, sourced entirely in the U.S., tested for safety, quality and three times for purity. Each bottle comes with a peel-away back label and Real Honey Code so you can trace your honey’s journey from flower to hive to your holiday table.

So welcome your guests, raise a toast and feast on all that’s made possible by honeybees, including this show-stopping honey-roasted turkey.

Discover more festive recipe ideas and where to find this traceable raw honey by visiting BusyBeeHoney.com.

Servings: 8

1 full turkey breast (6-7 pounds), bone in, skin on, fully thawed



kosher salt



freshly ground black pepper

Glaze:



1/2 cup Busy Bee Raw Honey



1/2 cup orange juice



2 teaspoons Dijon mustard



3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar



1 teaspoon kosher salt



1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper



3 sprigs fresh thyme



1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

Preheat oven to 500 F. Season turkey liberally on both sides with salt and pepper; let sit at room temperature 1 hour in large roasting pan with roasting rack. To make glaze: In medium saucepan over high heat, combine honey, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, thyme and garlic. Bring to boil then reduce heat to medium and simmer 15 minutes, or until reduced by two-thirds. Remove from heat and set aside. Place roasting pan in center of oven and reduce temperature to 350 F. After 45 minutes, brush on layer of glaze. Cook 10 minutes. Brush on another layer of glaze. Cook 10 minutes. Brush on one more layer of glaze, cooking until internal temperature of turkey registers 165 F. Remove from oven and let rest 30 minutes. Cut meat from bone, slice and drizzle with remaining glaze before serving.



SOURCE:

Barkman Honey