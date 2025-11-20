Connect with us

How to naturally sweeten your Thanksgiving feast

Published

1 day ago

on

(Family Features) During this season of Thanksgiving, people are focused on family, friends and, of course, food. This honey-roasted turkey breast recipe is the perfect main dish when gathering your loved ones for a comforting meal you can feed good about.

The secret ingredient is Busy Bee Raw Honey, sourced entirely in the U.S., tested for safety, quality and three times for purity. Each bottle comes with a peel-away back label and Real Honey Code so you can trace your honey’s journey from flower to hive to your holiday table.

So welcome your guests, raise a toast and feast on all that’s made possible by honeybees, including this show-stopping honey-roasted turkey.

Discover more festive recipe ideas and where to find this traceable raw honey by visiting BusyBeeHoney.com.

Honey-Roasted Turkey Breast

Servings: 8

  • 1          full turkey breast (6-7 pounds), bone in, skin on, fully thawed
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper

Glaze:

  • 1/2       cup Busy Bee Raw Honey
  • 1/2       cup orange juice
  • 2          teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 3          tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1          teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1          teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3          sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1          clove garlic, peeled and crushed
  1. Preheat oven to 500 F.
  2. Season turkey liberally on both sides with salt and pepper; let sit at room temperature 1 hour in large roasting pan with roasting rack.
  3. To make glaze: In medium saucepan over high heat, combine honey, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, thyme and garlic.
  4. Bring to boil then reduce heat to medium and simmer 15 minutes, or until reduced by two-thirds.
  5. Remove from heat and set aside.
  6. Place roasting pan in center of oven and reduce temperature to 350 F.
  7. After 45 minutes, brush on layer of glaze. Cook 10 minutes.
  8. Brush on another layer of glaze. Cook 10 minutes.
  9. Brush on one more layer of glaze, cooking until internal temperature of turkey registers 165 F.
  10. Remove from oven and let rest 30 minutes.
  11. Cut meat from bone, slice and drizzle with remaining glaze before serving.


SOURCE:
Barkman Honey

Fried chicken from the comfort of home

Published

1 week ago

on

11/13/2025

By

(Family Features) If frying chicken at home seems too daunting of a task, rest assured – these homemade Fried Chicken Tenders take the guesswork out of a comforting favorite. With buttery flavor and less mess, going out for fried chicken will be a thing of the past. To find more ways to bring your favorite flavors home, visit Culinary.net.

Fried Chicken Tenders

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy

Servings: 4

  •             Oil of choice, for frying
  • 1/2       stick butter
  • 2          eggs
  • 2          cups milk
  • 3          pounds chicken breast, cut into strips
  • 2          cups flour
  • 1/4       cup barbecue seasoning of choice
  • 1/4       cup mesquite seasoning
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • dipping sauce of choice (optional)
  1. Fill Dutch oven or large frying pan halfway with oil and butter; heat over medium heat.
  2. In large bowl, mix eggs and milk then place chicken strips in mixture.
  3. In separate bowl, mix flour, barbecue seasoning and mesquite seasoning. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
  4. Remove 4-6 chicken strips from milk mixture and cover completely in flour mixture.
  5. Drop pinch of flour in hot oil; if it crackles, it’s hot enough. Once hot, fry battered chicken 4 minutes then, using tongs or fork, turn over and fry 4 minutes. When done, chicken will be golden and almost float. Remove from frying pan and repeat with remaining chicken.
  6. Serve with dipping sauce of choice, if desired.


SOURCE:
Culinary.net

Take on dinnertime with tasty taco cups

Published

2 weeks ago

on

11/06/2025

By

(Family Features) Take Taco Tuesday up a notch with these easy Taco Cups that save room on your plate for dips, salsa and sides. Whether you like them mild or spicy, lightly topped or fully loaded, they’re a perfect solution for weeknight family dinners or weekend get-togethers. Find more Cookin’ Savvy creations at Culinary.net.

Taco Cups
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy
Servings: 4-6

1 1/2    pounds ground beef
1-2       tablespoons taco seasoning
1          package (8 count) flour tortillas
shredded cheese
lettuce
cilantro
sour cream
salsa
guacamole (optional)
black olives (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F.

Brown ground beef with taco seasoning.

Cut tortillas in half then in half again, making four pieces. Place two pieces in each hole of muffin tin. Place browned ground beef in each hole then top with shredded cheese. Bake 15 minutes, or until tortillas reach desired crispiness.

Using knife, shred lettuce and cilantro. Top each cup with sour cream, salsa, lettuce and cilantro, as desired. Add guacamole and olives, if desired.


SOURCE:
Culinary.net

Super easy sweet treat for your next fall party

Published

3 weeks ago

on

10/30/2025

By

(Culinary.net) A sweet and savory treat, these Chocolate Covered Pumpkin Pretzels will disappear scary fast at your next Halloween party. With just three ingredients, they’re easy to make and share with guests of all ages.

Visit Culinary.net to find more quick, simple treats.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

https://youtube.com/watch?v=F_B3CbeAf1c%3Fmodestbranding%3D1%26rel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0

Chocolate Covered Pumpkin Pretzels

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Yield: about 36 pretzels

  • 3/4       cup orange candy melts
  • 1          bag (16 ounces) mini pretzel twists
  • 1/4       cup mini green coated chocolate candies
  1. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
  2. In medium microwave-safe bowl, melt candy melts 30 seconds then stir. Working in 15-second intervals, continue microwaving until melted and smooth, stirring between intervals. With fork or dipping utensil, dip 36 mini pretzel twists, one at a time, into melted orange chocolate and gently tap side of bowl to remove excess.
  3. Lay each covered pretzel on parchment paper. Using remaining pretzel twists, break apart enough to equal 1/4 cup.
  4. Place one mini green chocolate candy (to form leaf) and one broken pretzel piece (to form stem) on top of each dipped pretzel. Repeat with remaining pretzels and chocolate candies.
  5. Let set until solid. Pretzels can harden on counter about 30 minutes, or placed in refrigerator or freezer 5-10 minutes.


SOURCE:
Culinary.net

Continue Reading
