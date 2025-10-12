COUNTY LIFE
‘A Christmas Carol’ production readied in Bowie
The Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts presents “A Christmas Carol,” in three performances in December.
Shows will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, and noon on Dec. 20, all at the Bowie Junior High Auditorium, 501 E. Tarrant. Cost is $10.
Purchase tickets at bowieallianceforeducationandthearts.com/events-1.
Help share the spirit of hope and change this Christmas season that comes with the change experienced by Ebenezer Scrooge in this popular holiday tale.
COUNTY LIFE
Animal rescue group to welcome Santa Paws
Santa Paws is coming to town for a Montague County Animal Rescue event at Tractor Supply in Bowie Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Dress up in your favorite Christmas attire and come see Santa Paws, along with some of the group’s best dogs available for adoption. There also will be a rescue group Angel Tree to help support this county-wide group.
Pictures are donation only and taken with the individual’s personal camera. Visit montagueanimalrescue.org.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie EDC, BCDB and chamber ready holiday open house
A Taste of Bowie open house and holiday celebration at the Bowie Economic Development offices is planned for 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.
It is hosted by the board of directors and staff of the Bowie 4B and Economic Development Corporations, Bowie Community Development and Bowie Chamber of Commerce.
This open house will showcase festive treats from local food establishments. Stop in to help open the season.
COUNTY LIFE
Volunteers serve up more than 300 meals for Bowie Community Thanksgiving
The Bowie Community Thanksgiving Dinner took place on turkey day as volunteers prepared more than 100 home delivered meals and served a total of 314 throughout the day in the fellowship hall and through pickup.
