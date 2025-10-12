‘A Christmas Carol’ production readied in Bowie

Santa Paws is coming to town for a Montague County Animal Rescue event at Tractor Supply in Bowie Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Dress up in your favorite Christmas attire and come see Santa Paws, along with some of the group’s best dogs available for adoption. There also will be a rescue group Angel Tree to help support this county-wide group.

Pictures are donation only and taken with the individual’s personal camera. Visit montagueanimalrescue.org.