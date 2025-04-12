Animal rescue group to welcome Santa Paws

Once more the members of the Bowie Amity Club and Maids & Matrons Club of Bowie are preparing for the Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. on Dec. 13.

On this day live Christmas wreaths will be laid on the graves of veterans at Elmwood Cemetery. Wreaths Across American remembers and honors veterans across the nation through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each one aloud. The public is invited to help the club members lay the wreaths.

Citizens who wish to sponsor a wreath can go to the club’s page located at wreathsacrossamerica.org and is listed under TXEWCB – Elmwood Cemetery, Bowie, Texas.

According to the page as of Dec. 2 the group had reached nearly 53% (523) of its goal of 1,000 wreaths. Cost to sponsor one wreath is $17, four wreaths is $68 and 10 is $170.