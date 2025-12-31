Beef short course planned for Jan. 13 in San Antonio

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Bexar County will host the 2026 Beef Cattle Short Course on Jan. 13 in San Antonio.

The course is scheduled from 3-8:15 p.m. and will be at the Ozuna Library on the campus of Palo Alto College, 1400 Villaret Blvd., San Antonio.

Cost is $20 per person, and registration is available by contacting Kennedy Green at the AgriLife Extension office for Bexar County at 210-631-0400 or kennedy.green@ag.tamu.edu.

There will be two Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units offered — one general and one laws and regulations.

A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. and feature remarks from Pat Shields, immediate past chair of the Texas Beef Council, on “Building a Beef Herd for All Market Seasons.”

T.R. Lansford, DVM, Texas Animal Health Commission deputy executive director and assistant state veterinarian, Bryan-College Station, will provide a New World screwworm update.

Sessions offered

The concurrent sessions will begin at 3:30 p.m. Participants should select two when registering.

Cow and calf herd health, which will be repeated— Lansford.

DIY spray equipment and pasture weed/brush control, also repeated — Megan Clayton, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension range specialist and professor, Texas A&M Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Uvalde.

Applicator inspection process and overview — Vick Alexander, assistant regional director, pesticides, Texas Department of Agriculture, San Antonio.

AgriInsurance-PRF, livestock, annual forage and beyond — Jake Surman, relationship agent, Capital Farm Credit, Schulenburg.

For more information visit agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/.