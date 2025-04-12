COUNTY LIFE
Bowie EDC, BCDB and chamber ready holiday open house
A Taste of Bowie open house and holiday celebration at the Bowie Economic Development offices is planned for 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.
It is hosted by the board of directors and staff of the Bowie 4B and Economic Development Corporations, Bowie Community Development and Bowie Chamber of Commerce.
This open house will showcase festive treats from local food establishments. Stop in to help open the season.
COUNTY LIFE
Animal rescue group to welcome Santa Paws
Santa Paws is coming to town for a Montague County Animal Rescue event at Tractor Supply in Bowie Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 20.
Dress up in your favorite Christmas attire and come see Santa Paws, along with some of the group’s best dogs available for adoption. There also will be a rescue group Angel Tree to help support this county-wide group.
Pictures are donation only and taken with the individual’s personal camera. Visit montagueanimalrescue.org.
COUNTY LIFE
Volunteers serve up more than 300 meals for Bowie Community Thanksgiving
The Bowie Community Thanksgiving Dinner took place on turkey day as volunteers prepared more than 100 home delivered meals and served a total of 314 throughout the day in the fellowship hall and through pickup.
COUNTY LIFE
Wreaths Across America event at Elmwood on Dec. 13
Once more the members of the Bowie Amity Club and Maids & Matrons Club of Bowie are preparing for the Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. on Dec. 13.
On this day live Christmas wreaths will be laid on the graves of veterans at Elmwood Cemetery. Wreaths Across American remembers and honors veterans across the nation through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each one aloud. The public is invited to help the club members lay the wreaths.
Citizens who wish to sponsor a wreath can go to the club’s page located at wreathsacrossamerica.org and is listed under TXEWCB – Elmwood Cemetery, Bowie, Texas.
According to the page as of Dec. 2 the group had reached nearly 53% (523) of its goal of 1,000 wreaths. Cost to sponsor one wreath is $17, four wreaths is $68 and 10 is $170.
