SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie Elementary students entertain with “Twas the Night Before Christmas” musical
SCHOOL NEWS
BJH band rehearses holiday show
The Bowie Junior High band Christmas concert will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the junior high auditorium. It will feature the sixth grade band, white, maroon and BJH choir.
Families are invited to attend as the Christmas season begins.
SCHOOL NEWS
Elementary students plan Christmas event
The popular Christmas concert by the Bowie Elementary School kindergarten-second grade students will be at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the high school gym.
The community is invited to attend this always entertaining show.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie school band ready holiday concerts
The Bowie Independent School District bands are preparing for their annual holiday concerts.
The high school band will perform at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the high school gym. The concert will feature the jazz band, Mighty Marching Maroon and the high school choir.
The junior high band Christmas concert will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the junior high auditorium. It will feature the sixth grade band, white, maroon and BJH choir.
Families are invited to attend as the Christmas season begins.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News