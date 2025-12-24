Bowie Elementary students entertain with “Twas the Night Before Christmas” musical

The Bowie Independent School District bands are preparing for their annual holiday concerts.

The high school band will perform at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the high school gym. The concert will feature the jazz band, Mighty Marching Maroon and the high school choir.

The junior high band Christmas concert will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the junior high auditorium. It will feature the sixth grade band, white, maroon and BJH choir.

Families are invited to attend as the Christmas season begins.