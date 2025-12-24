Connect with us

Bowie Elementary students entertain with “Twas the Night Before Christmas” musical

Published

7 hours ago

on

Bowie Elementary students sang and danced in their Christmas PJs in the annual holiday musical program. See lots more photos in the Thursday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS

BJH band rehearses holiday show

Published

2 weeks ago

on

12/10/2025

By

The Bowie Junior High band Christmas concert will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the junior high auditorium. It will feature the sixth grade band, white, maroon and BJH choir.
Families are invited to attend as the Christmas season begins.

SCHOOL NEWS

Elementary students plan Christmas event

Published

3 weeks ago

on

12/04/2025

By

The popular Christmas concert by the Bowie Elementary School kindergarten-second grade students will be at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the high school gym.
The community is invited to attend this always entertaining show.

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie school band ready holiday concerts

Published

3 weeks ago

on

12/04/2025

By

The Bowie Independent School District bands are preparing for their annual holiday concerts.
The high school band will perform at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the high school gym. The concert will feature the jazz band, Mighty Marching Maroon and the high school choir.
Families are invited to attend as the Christmas season begins.

