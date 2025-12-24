Developer finally sees water flow at property

It is a happy Christmas for the folks in the Carter Heights housing development as water finally began to flow from the Amon Carter lake Water Supply Corporation.

Developer Daniel Deweber has been trying to get service, but for unclear reasons the former board of directors denied the access despite the developer taking on the costs to connect and being in the service area. It has been a real battle this last year as Deweber took his complaints to the Public Utilities Commission.

Deweber said the connections to the system were completed and water flowed on Dec. 10.

