HEALTHY LIVING
Empowering seniors for safer online experiences
(Family Features) Today’s seniors aren’t shying away from a world that has become increasingly reliant on technology. Quite the opposite, in fact, as recent survey findings suggest adults ages 65 and older are more digitally active and self-assured than ever before.
Nearly all seniors surveyed as part of the “Connecting the Digital Dots: Online Habits and Safety Concerns Across Three Generations” survey from Cox Mobile consider themselves digitally literate, using devices for shopping, banking, social media and entertainment. With older adults spending a significant amount of time connected to the digital world – 41% of those surveyed reported spending five or more hours online daily – they’re also more at-risk for scams, viruses like malware and data breaches.
Even though 61% of seniors who encountered digital threats were able to mitigate the issues themselves, showing their growing digital capability, increased online engagement brings new challenges and responsibilities for caregivers, who often play a crucial role in supporting seniors’ digital journeys.
To help support older loved ones’ safety and confidence as they navigate an evolving digital landscape, Cox Mobile, in partnership with Common Sense Media, offers educational materials on digital safety, smart device use and media literacy for all ages. In addition, these practical safety strategies can help empower seniors to make informed, safe choices online.
Encourage Strong Passwords: Simple passwords, like number sequences, keyboard patterns or personal information – such as variations of your name, birthdate, address or names of pets or loved ones – are easily guessable and may lead to issues. While the survey found 70% of seniors already create strong, unique passwords, encourage them to avoid reusing passwords across sites. Recommend a password manager app to safely store passwords and eliminate the need to write them all down, which could lead to a breach if not stored properly.
Promote Security Software: If devices aren’t protected, even the most careful users are susceptible to viruses. Though 63% of those surveyed have security software installed, it’s important to regularly make sure it’s up to date (or that automatic updates are enabled) and covers all devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones.
Enable Multi-Factor Authentication: A simple and effective way to stop most attempts at unauthorized account access, 60% of seniors are already using multi-factor authentication as an extra layer of protection. Some seniors, however, may need assistance setting up the safeguard, which typically sends a code to a phone number or email address as part of the login process, for online banking, email or social media accounts.
Review Apps and Channels: Over time, it can be easy to accumulate apps on smartphones and tablets. While 51% of surveyed seniors remove unsafe apps, make it a habit to regularly check loved ones’ devices for unfamiliar or suspicious applications and delete them. Also keep an eye out for unauthorized charges, data sharing or browser extensions.
Utilize Built-In Safety Features: Explore privacy controls on individual devices (and apps) and check with your loved ones’ internet service provider to ensure security features are being utilized like the 43% of those surveyed who are already taking advantage of their devices’ safety settings. Included privacy protections may include limiting data sharing, disabling location tracking, blocking pop-ups and restricting other unwanted communication.
Discuss Online Safety Regularly: Because technology is ever-changing, it’s important for caregivers to talk with senior loved ones about online safety. Open, ongoing conversations, like those one-third of seniors are already having several times a week or even daily, can help build trust and awareness of current scams, suspicious texts or emails, commonly used apps and more.
By fostering open dialogue, sharing practical safety strategies and leveraging trusted resources, caregivers can help their loved ones thrive and stay safe. Visit your local Cox Mobile store or go to CoxMobileSafety.com to find more tips, guides and full survey results.
SOURCE:
Cox Communications
HEALTHY LIVING
Set yourself up for safe winter driving
(Family Features) Waiting for the first snow or ice storm to hit puts you and your tires behind the curve when it comes time to get behind the wheel.
Preparing your vehicle and brushing up on smart winter driving tips helps ensure you arrive at your destination safely, no matter the weather.
Consider Winter Tires
When temperatures drop below 45 F, winter tires maintain flexibility and road grip, contrary to all-season tires that don’t perform as well in these conditions. Winter tires are designed for better traction and stopping power in ice, slush and snow.
Change Out Seasonal Wheels and Rims
Swapping summer or all-season tires for winter ones will ensure your vehicle has the best traction possible, but that’s just part of the story. Slippery, wet and icy roads mean vehicles tend to skid and lose control, striking curbs and other objects that scratch, dent and scuff. Snow and winter wheels are a smart way to protect summer rims from snow, ice and road-clearing chemicals like salt.
Protect Offseason Tires
It’s important to protect your offseason tires from below freezing temperatures, sunlight, moisture and other harsh weather conditions. Consider Discount Tire’s Tire Hotel service, available at select locations, where stores help preserve the condition of tires, handling tire rotations, inspections and maintenance when it’s time to change the winter tires back.
Maintain Target Air Pressure
The impact changing temperatures have on your tire pressure can create numerous issues, including poor handling, worse gas mileage, excessive wear and overloading. Prevent problems by checking your air pressure at least once a month when your tires are cool and before any long trip. For every 10 F in ambient temperature change, tire air pressure changes 1 PSI (pound per square inch). That means you need to check your tires more frequently as temperatures fluctuate and settle into lower winter levels.
Check Tread Depth Regularly
Your vehicle’s tread depth plays a vital role in traction, which can affect your safety while driving in winter conditions. To ensure you have ample tread, stick a penny upside-down in a tread groove. It’s time to replace if Lincoln’s head is visible. You can also visit your local Discount Tire store for a free tire safety check.
Practice Good Tire Maintenance
Taking care of your tires ensures you get the longest life and best wear. Most experts recommend rotating your tires every 6,000 miles. Knowing the age of your tires, which can be found by looking at the DOT number stamped on their sidewalls, is important since tire rubber becomes harder and more brittle as it ages, increasing the risk of failure.
Choose Tires Wisely
Selecting the tires that are best suited for where you drive, how you drive and what you drive helps protect you and your passengers, ensuring your vehicle is prepared for winter weather. When shopping, consider using an online tire guide like Treadwell, which provides personalized recommendations on the best tires for your driving needs. Find the tool online at DiscountTire.com/Treadwell.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Discount Tire
HEALTHY LIVING
Update your pet’s health, wellness routine
(Family Features) Pets are more than companions – they’re family – and keeping them healthy can be simple, enjoyable and rewarding. Today’s pet parents may be busier than ever, yet they’re also more committed to wellness than previous generations. That means approaching their furry friends’ unique needs with the same balance, care and attention to overall well-being as they do their own.
In fact, according to the 2021 Human Animal Bond Research Institute Benchmark Survey of Pet Owners, increased knowledge about the health benefits of the human-animal bond led 91% of pet owners to say they would be more likely to take better care of their pets.
Pet health isn’t just about food, however. A holistic approach to wellness combines daily supplements, dental care, exercise, mental enrichment and proactive health, with many owners looking for ways to simplify routines to support their pets every day.
These practical ideas can help support a pet’s overall wellness routine.
Tailor Flexible Nutrition Plans to Pets’ Needs
Every pet is unique, but balanced nutrition forms the foundation of wellness. Dog and cat parents are increasingly seeking customizable food and supplement solutions designed around their furry friend’s age, needs and lifestyle. Age-specific formulations and products featuring natural, minimally processed ingredients and eco-friendly sourcing allow owners to support their pets’ overall health, from mealtime to daily wellness routines.
Support Healthy Skin and Coat
A pet’s coat often reflects its overall health. Along with a balanced diet and plenty of water, adding a daily supplement can help support a natural shine. While professional grooming keeps dogs and cats looking their best, incorporating regular at-home brushing and bathing with a gentle shampoo strengthens the bond you share and provides an opportunity to spot any changes, like lumps or bumps.
Enhance Pet Wellness with Functional Support
Even with a balanced diet, many pets may benefit from extra support to maintain their overall well-being. Functional supplements can help target specific needs, including joint mobility, immunity and stress relief. For example, NaturVet’s easy-to-use Lickable supplements – available in Hip & Joint, Calming and Multi-Vitamin formulas for dogs and cats – offer a simple way to make wellness an effortless part of everyday life.
Promote Exercise and Mental Enrichment
Movement is essential to any wellness routine. Regular walks, agility activities and games help keep pets fit and happy. Physical exercise is only part of the puzzle, though. Interactive toys, puzzle feeders, scent games and agility training help dogs and cats stay mentally sharp, even on days when outdoor activity is limited.
Create a Calming Home Environment
Dogs and cats can experience stress when routines aren’t followed, just like people. Maintaining a consistent daily schedule and providing a quiet, comfortable space – such as a bed in a low-traffic area – can help promote calm, comfort and security.
By taking a few simple, consistent steps each day, pet parents can create a balanced, enjoyable wellness routine that keeps their furry family members healthy, happy and thriving. From functional supplements and daily care habits to exercise, mental enrichment and a calming environment, small efforts can make a big difference, turning everyday care into a rewarding part of life with your pet.
To find more practical health and wellness solutions for your pet, visit naturvet.com.
5 Easy Steps to Help Pet Owners Build Healthy Habits
Creating a consistent health and wellness routine doesn’t have to be complicated. Consider these simple steps:
- Start slow. Introduce new supplements or activities gradually to avoid overwhelming pets.
- Be aware. Review product labels and ingredient certifications to ensure they are safe and appropriate for your pet.
- Incorporate naturally. Mix functional supplements into meals or use them as a reward for good behavior.
- Stay consistent. Small daily actions can add up to long-term health and wellness.
- Monitor and adjust. Work with a veterinarian to create a tailored plan and observe your pet’s energy, mobility and mood, adjusting as needed.
SOURCE:
NaturVet
HEALTHY LIVING
5 ways to age-proof your home
(Family Features) A home is more than four walls – it’s where birthdays are celebrated, holiday dinners shared, illnesses weathered and losses mourned. Home is, as the saying goes, where the heart is.
It’s little wonder then most people want to remain in their homes as they age, based on AARP research. Yet, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, less than half of U.S. houses are equipped with accessibility features for older adults.
It doesn’t take a full remodel to make a home safer. Updates like installing handrails or improving hallway lighting can go a long way.
For those who need support in making these changes, programs like Helping Homebound Heroes, a partnership between Meals on Wheels America and The Home Depot Foundation, provide senior veterans with essential home modifications and repairs. This year, the initiative marked a milestone: 4,000 homes modified for seniors’ safety.
“By improving safety and accessibility, we’re helping senior veterans stay in the places they love,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “Our work is about preserving independence and dignity – helping older adults live safely, confidently and with connection to their communities.”
These practical tips show how small fixes can add up to big peace of mind:
1. Create a safer entryway.
For older adults, steps to the front door can be an obstacle. A ramp or zero-step entry allows for easier coming and going, and a covered porch or awning keeps walkways dry.
Path lights improve visibility at night, and a sturdy bench by the door provides a place to rest or put groceries.
2. Upgrade the bathroom.
According to multiple studies, falls in the bathroom are more likely to cause injury than in other parts of the home.
If you’re planning a bathroom project, start with small changes like raised toilet seats or toilet and shower grab bars. For a more extensive remodel, install non-slip flooring, replace traditional tubs with walk-in showers and add handheld showerheads.
3. Improve flooring.
The flooring in your home can have a big impact on safety. If you have thick or loose carpet, consider replacing it with a low-pile option.
Slip-resistant flooring, such as vinyl or cork, also provides good traction and can be more forgiving than hardwood or tile. Simple visual cues can help, too. Transition strips between rooms or on stair edges make changes in floor level easier to see.
4. Brighten up rooms.
Brighter overhead fixtures improve visibility, making it easier to spot steps, furniture and other obstacles. At night, motion-sensor lights brighten bathrooms and hallways so it’s easier to move around safely.
Lighting can also support overall well-being. Bulbs mimicking natural daylight help regulate the body’s circadian rhythm, boosting energy during the day. In the evening, switching to softer, warmer light signals the body to wind down.
5. Keep essentials within reach.
Storing everyday items at waist or shoulder height reduces the need for stretching, bending and climbing, all of which can increase the likelihood of falls. Sometimes a simple cabinet reorganization is enough but features like pull-down shelving can make storage more accessible.
Extender rods or remote controls let you adjust ceiling fans and lights from the ground, while motorized window shades can be raised or lowered with the push of a button.
For more resources and support for seniors, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
A Milestone Makeover
Juan Lopez, a 63-year-old U.S. Army and Air Force veteran, has always been a do-it-yourselfer. When an ice storm sent a tree limb crashing through his roof, the damage was more than he could handle. Water seeped inside and mold quickly affected his wife’s health.
Through Helping Homebound Heroes, Lopez received critical support. Crews completed nearly $40,000 in upgrades, from replacing his roof to installing new windows, a furnace and walk-in showers with grab bars.
“I don’t know what I would’ve done if they had not stepped in,” Lopez said. “It’s been such a blessing in our lives.”
Since 2015, The Home Depot Foundation has contributed more than $21 million to Meals on Wheels programs, helping veterans like Lopez remain safely and comfortably in their homes as they age.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (home with wheelchair ramp)
SOURCE:
Meals on Wheels
