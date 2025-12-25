New UIL enrollment numbers released

The UIL has released the numbers districts from around the state turned in to be considered for the every two year realignment.

While some numbers across the county have seen a significant rise or fall, area coaches don’t see things changing a great deal.

Bowie ISD Athletic Director Tyler Price says he thinks Bowie, which turned in an enrollment number of 430 down from 493 two years ago, will remain a Division I Class 3A school “unless something crazy happens.” He says he’ll have a better idea of the Rabbits’ fate once the cutoff numbers for each division are released.

