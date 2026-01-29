Bellevue girls take win over Saint Jo

Bellevue girl’s basketball coach Larry Tidwell was less than thrilled following the Lady Eagles’ 49-48 home win over Saint Jo Jan. 20.

Despite his squad going to 25-2 and remaining perfect in District 10-A, Tidwell said he saw room for improvement.

“We have some stuff to work on,” Tidwell said with a shake of the head following the first win over the Lady Panthers in more than 10 years. “Beating them was huge, though. Saint Jo plays hard and they’re well coached.”

Tidwell said he knew once Saint Jo Coach John Shield had players return from injury, they were going to be a load to handle. Couple getting players back with Bellevue’s Mattie Broussard being knocked out of the game due to injury and the game became tight to the delight of a full house in the Bellevue gym.

