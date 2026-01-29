Jackrabbits lost to Hawks, 54-45

Bowie got out to a quick lead Jan. 23 against Iowa Park at home but the Rabbit fortunes went downhill from there as the visitors took control in the second halfof a 54-45 Hawk win.

Bowie is now 1-5 to close out District 7-3A play and 11-16 overall with Iowa Park 3-2 and 12-9.

Caden Belcher opened the Rabbit scoring with a basket. The Bowie defense held Iowa Park to one shot a possession with Belcher and Christian Whatley crashing the boards.

Rayder Mann and sophomore Finn Riddle handled the offense, Mann coming through with eight points in the frame to help Bowie take a 15-7 lead late in the first. Whatley closed the quarter with a bucket, as the Rabbits, which shot 54% from the field in the opening eight minutes, took a 17-9 lead.

