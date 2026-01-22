Bulldogs fall to Midway

Homecoming was not a happy one for Prairie Valley as Midway came to town and posted a 67-41 win Jan. 16.

James Wells had seven of the Bulldogs’ 13 first quarter points. Jarrett Horton and Sawyer Bray each had two points with Case Carpenter and Kent Caruthers each added a free throws.

The visiting Falcons led 18-13 after eight minutes.

Trae Campbell had nine of the ‘Dogs 12 second quarter points with Wells and Caruthers adding three free throws. Midway took a 36-25 lead at halftime.

