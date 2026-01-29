Bowie girls defeat Iowa Park

Opening the second round of District 7-3A play, Bowie got out to a quick start at home, the Lady Rabbits leading by double digits after one quarter with a solid defensive push enroute to a 51-25 win.

Bowie is now 4-3 in loop play and 18-11 overall with the Lady Hawks falling to 1-7 and 2-18.

A Lady Rabbit press frustrated the visitors and got Bowie going offensively. Parker Riddle’s 3-pointer and baskets by Laney Enlow and Dallie Montor helped the hostesses take a 12-3 lead. Bowie shot 6-of-15 in the first frame and held Iowa Park to 29% shooting.

Solid rebounding by Laney Segura, who had a 3-pointer, and Enlow led the charge. With Enlow and Monroe each having four points, Bowie took a 15-5 lead after one.

