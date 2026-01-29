SPORTS
Bowie girls defeat Iowa Park
Opening the second round of District 7-3A play, Bowie got out to a quick start at home, the Lady Rabbits leading by double digits after one quarter with a solid defensive push enroute to a 51-25 win.
Bowie is now 4-3 in loop play and 18-11 overall with the Lady Hawks falling to 1-7 and 2-18.
A Lady Rabbit press frustrated the visitors and got Bowie going offensively. Parker Riddle’s 3-pointer and baskets by Laney Enlow and Dallie Montor helped the hostesses take a 12-3 lead. Bowie shot 6-of-15 in the first frame and held Iowa Park to 29% shooting.
Solid rebounding by Laney Segura, who had a 3-pointer, and Enlow led the charge. With Enlow and Monroe each having four points, Bowie took a 15-5 lead after one.

SPORTS
Saint Jo boys beat Bellevue, 46-42
Make no doubt about it: In Saint Jo Coach Jacob Nocktonick’s mind, Barrett Johnson is the District 10-A MVP.
“There’s one guy in that locker room when times are tough, he will step up,” Nocktonick said following the Panthers’ 46-42 win over host Bellevue Jan. 20. “All the guys in the locker room will agree with me.”
Johnson stepped up in a major way with Saint Jo leading 29-27 to start the fourth quarter. His falling down 3-pointer and basket helped key a 7-0 run to begin the final frame. It would prove to be the difference.
Baskets by Trent Gaston and Landon Shannon would help the Panthers lead 44-30 midway through the fourth. Bellevue would not go down without a fight, getting within six but no closer.

SPORTS
Bellevue girls take win over Saint Jo
Bellevue girl’s basketball coach Larry Tidwell was less than thrilled following the Lady Eagles’ 49-48 home win over Saint Jo Jan. 20.
Despite his squad going to 25-2 and remaining perfect in District 10-A, Tidwell said he saw room for improvement.
“We have some stuff to work on,” Tidwell said with a shake of the head following the first win over the Lady Panthers in more than 10 years. “Beating them was huge, though. Saint Jo plays hard and they’re well coached.”
Tidwell said he knew once Saint Jo Coach John Shield had players return from injury, they were going to be a load to handle. Couple getting players back with Bellevue’s Mattie Broussard being knocked out of the game due to injury and the game became tight to the delight of a full house in the Bellevue gym.

SPORTS
Jackrabbits lost to Hawks, 54-45
Bowie got out to a quick lead Jan. 23 against Iowa Park at home but the Rabbit fortunes went downhill from there as the visitors took control in the second halfof a 54-45 Hawk win.
Bowie is now 1-5 to close out District 7-3A play and 11-16 overall with Iowa Park 3-2 and 12-9.
Caden Belcher opened the Rabbit scoring with a basket. The Bowie defense held Iowa Park to one shot a possession with Belcher and Christian Whatley crashing the boards.
Rayder Mann and sophomore Finn Riddle handled the offense, Mann coming through with eight points in the frame to help Bowie take a 15-7 lead late in the first. Whatley closed the quarter with a bucket, as the Rabbits, which shot 54% from the field in the opening eight minutes, took a 17-9 lead.

