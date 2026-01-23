Connect with us

NEWS

Red Cross Shelter opens today in Bowie during storm

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

on

The American Red Cross shelter at the Bowie Community Center will open at 5 p.m. today at 413 Pelham. Those who need a warm place to stay and shelter are welcome. Everyone please be safe during this winter storm.

NEWS

County courthouse closing early

1 day ago

1 day ago

on

01/23/2026

By

The Montague County Courthouse will close today at noon due to the pending winter ice storm.

NEWS

Schools announce early dismissals

2 days ago

2 days ago

on

01/22/2026

By

Gold-Burg ISD – Dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Jan 23

Bellevue ISD – Dismiss at noon on Jan 23

Nocona ISD – Dismiss at 1 p.m on Jan. 23

Prairie Valley ISD – Dismiss at 1 p.m. on Jan 23

Forestburg ISD – Dismiss at 1 pm.

This list will be updated as the districts post their information on the Region 9 weather notification system

NEWS

Bowie City Council meets on Jan. 27

2 days ago

2 days ago

on

01/22/2026

By

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 in council chambers.
In the city manager’s report Bert Cunningham will report on the Texas Water Development Board grant program and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality grant program.
In old business, the council will have the second reading of a pair of ordinance related to a swap of land related to the construction and location of a new lift station. There also is a second reading for a budget amendment related to grant funds.
Three appointments will be considered for the planning and zoning commission. Police Chief Guy Green will present the annual racial profiling report.
Automatic aid agreements between the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department and Bowie Rural VFD will be examined. The council also will consider donating funds to the Helen Farabee Center for opioid-related treatment in Montague County.

