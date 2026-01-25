NEWS
County offices closing on Monday, court meeting moved
The Montague County Courthouse and Annex will be closed Jan. 26 due to the inclement weather and road conditions.
The commissioner’s court also has moved it previously scheduled Jan. 26 meeting to Jan. 28.
The Clay County Courthouse also is closed Monday.
NEWS
Schools announce Monday closures
The following districts have announced closings in Montague County via the Region 9 Service Center.
Forestburg ISD
Montague ISD
Bellevue ISD
Nocona ISD
Saint Jo ISD
Bowie ISD
North Central Texas College
This this will be updated when new schools post.
NEWS
Red Cross Shelter opens today in Bowie during storm
The American Red Cross shelter at the Bowie Community Center will open at 5 p.m. today at 413 Pelham. Those who need a warm place to stay and shelter are welcome. Everyone please be safe during this winter storm.
NEWS
County courthouse closing early
The Montague County Courthouse will close today at noon due to the pending winter ice storm.
