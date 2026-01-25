Connect with us

NEWS

Schools announce Monday closures

Published

13 hours ago

on

The following districts have announced closings in Montague County via the Region 9 Service Center.

Forestburg ISD

Montague ISD

Bellevue ISD

Nocona ISD

Saint Jo ISD

Bowie ISD

North Central Texas College

This this will be updated when new schools post.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

County offices closing on Monday, court meeting moved

Published

9 hours ago

on

01/25/2026

By

The Montague County Courthouse and Annex will be closed Jan. 26 due to the inclement weather and road conditions.

The commissioner’s court also has moved it previously scheduled Jan. 26 meeting to Jan. 28.

The Clay County Courthouse also is closed Monday.

Continue Reading

NEWS

Red Cross Shelter opens today in Bowie during storm

Published

2 days ago

on

01/23/2026

By

The American Red Cross shelter at the Bowie Community Center will open at 5 p.m. today at 413 Pelham. Those who need a warm place to stay and shelter are welcome. Everyone please be safe during this winter storm.

Continue Reading

NEWS

County courthouse closing early

Published

2 days ago

on

01/23/2026

By

The Montague County Courthouse will close today at noon due to the pending winter ice storm.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending