Food page editor reflects on her first year

One year ago, I sat down to write my first On the Table column for The Bowie News, not knowing just how meaningful the journey would become.

A proud fifth-generation Montague County resident, I am a lifelong believer in the power of gathering people around food. Today, I am honored to continue that tradition as both the writer of On the Table and the newspaper’s food page editor.

Growing up in Montague County taught me food is more than nourishment—it is memory, heritage and hospitality. Feeding my husband, children, friends, and now the readers of The Bowie News brings me genuine joy.

Top photo – Suzanne Storey and husband Tommy whipping up some dinner with her late mother Gayle Storey, who she calls the best cook she knows.