On The Table
Slow Cooker Month – Where time is the secret ingredient
There’s something quietly comforting about a meal that takes its time. Long before dinner is served, the house begins to change — aromas drift down the hallway, lids are lifted just long enough to stir and the day seems to slow to match the rhythm of what’s happening on the stove or in the cooker.
Slow cooking isn’t flashy or rushed. It asks for patience, and in return, it gives us something deeply satisfying.
In a world that moves quickly and eats even faster, slow cooking feels almost radical. It’s not about convenience so much as intention — about letting flavors develop, letting tough cuts turn tenderize and letting time do the work it was always meant to do.
On The Table
Food page editor reflects on her first year
One year ago, I sat down to write my first On the Table column for The Bowie News, not knowing just how meaningful the journey would become.
A proud fifth-generation Montague County resident, I am a lifelong believer in the power of gathering people around food. Today, I am honored to continue that tradition as both the writer of On the Table and the newspaper’s food page editor.
Growing up in Montague County taught me food is more than nourishment—it is memory, heritage and hospitality. Feeding my husband, children, friends, and now the readers of The Bowie News brings me genuine joy.
Top photo – Suzanne Storey and husband Tommy whipping up some dinner with her late mother Gayle Storey, who she calls the best cook she knows.
On The Table
Vintage Tupperware gives new spark for favorite deviled eggs
A vintage Tupperware treasure and the joy of deviled eggs
You never know what kind of blessing a Sunday morning at church will bring. Sometimes it’s a hymn you needed to hear. Sometimes it’s a hug from someone who knows you’re having “one of those weeks.” And sometimes — if you’re very lucky — it’s a friend walking up with a vintage Tupperware deviled-egg holder tucked under her arm, saying, “I thought you’d put this to good use.”
That’s exactly what happened to me recently, and I don’t mind telling you, it absolutely made my whole day. Carol Morrow of Nocona, presented me with this gift, probably because there is not a church potluck happening that I don’t show up with deviled eggs.
Partly because we usually have an abundance of chicken eggs and partly because I’m just very good at the art of the deviled egg!
Carol said she was going through some of her mother, Melva Jo Staley’s, things and ran across the piece and immediately thought of me. It is definitely a classic and one that I had never seen before. Vintage Tupperware butter yellow. Perfect for the humble deviled egg!
This wasn’t just any container. It was the classic kind many of us remember from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s — that soft, sturdy Tupperware plastic with the colors nobody manufactures anymore.
On The Table
Hunger strikes all parts of the county
Oct. 16, 2025, is World Food Day, which is celebrated annually on this date. The theme for 2025 is “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future”. This day is observed globally to raise awareness about food security and the importance of food.
Food insecurity means different things to everyone. Some will think of when your mother instructed you to clean your plate because there were starving children in the world and others will think about food insecurities right here at home.
Local work makes a global difference
World Food Day is celebrated internationally every year on Oct. 16 to mark the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. In 2020, the World Food Programme was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger, contribute to peace in conflict areas, and play a leading role in preventing hunger from being used as a weapon in war and conflict.
