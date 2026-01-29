Slow Cooker Month – Where time is the secret ingredient

A vintage Tupperware treasure and the joy of deviled eggs

You never know what kind of blessing a Sunday morning at church will bring. Sometimes it’s a hymn you needed to hear. Sometimes it’s a hug from someone who knows you’re having “one of those weeks.” And sometimes — if you’re very lucky — it’s a friend walking up with a vintage Tupperware deviled-egg holder tucked under her arm, saying, “I thought you’d put this to good use.”

That’s exactly what happened to me recently, and I don’t mind telling you, it absolutely made my whole day. Carol Morrow of Nocona, presented me with this gift, probably because there is not a church potluck happening that I don’t show up with deviled eggs.

Partly because we usually have an abundance of chicken eggs and partly because I’m just very good at the art of the deviled egg!

Carol said she was going through some of her mother, Melva Jo Staley’s, things and ran across the piece and immediately thought of me. It is definitely a classic and one that I had never seen before. Vintage Tupperware butter yellow. Perfect for the humble deviled egg!

This wasn’t just any container. It was the classic kind many of us remember from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s — that soft, sturdy Tupperware plastic with the colors nobody manufactures anymore.

