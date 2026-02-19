Indians win big over AC, 81-27

Nocona’s boy’s basketball squad hosted winless in District 9-2A Archer City and sent the Wildcats home with an 81-27 loss Feb. 13.

The Indians are now 8-3 in district. The squad traveled to Electra Feb. 13 to close out the regular season.

Nocona had 26 first quarter points, paced by nine each from Landon Fatheree and Karson Kleinhans and five by post Logan Gaston. An Adrian Gutierrez basket and RJ Walker free throw rounded out the scoring with the Indians taking a 26-10 lead after one.

Klenhans had 11 second quarter points for Nocona. Juve Rodriguez, Fatheree, Peyton Matthews each had a basket. The Indians held the visitors to just two points to give the hosts a 46-12 lead at halftime.

