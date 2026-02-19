SPORTS
Nocona girls close regular season with win
Seymour got out to a quick start in its first girl’s basketball contest with Nocona last month and wound up winning convincingly.
On Feb. 10, it was Nocona’s turn.
Before a packed house and a partisan home crowd, the Lady Indians turned the tables and got out quickly, leading 12-3 after one enroute to a 45-26 win. It was extra special for Lady Indian Coach Kyle Spitzer who won his 300th game in the process.
Both teams ended the District 9-2A slate with 11-1 records and would break the tie Feb. 12. The opening round of the playoffs began earlier this week vs. Cisco.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona falls in tiebreaker
Intangibles aren’t always talked about but they’re a vital component of a game.
Things like heart, hustle, and determination aren’t mentioned in the scoresheet but they lead to things that do. In the third meeting between Seymour and Nocona’s girl’s basketball teams, it came down to intangibles to decide a seeding matchup between the two schools.
Each team finished District 9-2A play at 11-1, the winner of the Feb. 12 game moving on as the top seed in the playoffs. Looking to avenge a loss to Nocona two nights earlier, Seymour used a pressing defense and hustle throughout to lead by as many as 16.
The Lady Indians made things interesting in the fourth quarter when they came back from a 16-point deficit but Seymour’s free throw shooting late enabled the squad to take a 56-51 win.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Saint Jo sweeps past Forestburg
Visiting Saint Jo picked up two wins over Forestburg Feb. 10
The Lady Panthers ended the regular season at 4-4 with a 40-35 win over the Lady ‘Horns. The host team led 9-3 after one. Kamron Skidmore had a basket with Tatum Morman adding a free throw.
Morman led Saint Jo with four points with Skidmore tossing in three. Abby Carter had a 3-pointer with Savannah Hill tossing in a basket. Forestburg led 20-15 at the half.
Jordyn O’Neal, who was scoreless in the first half, had three points along with Hill and Maxey Johnson. Morman added two points. Saint Jo’s defense allowed just five points to put the Lady Panthers up 26-25 to start the fourth quarter.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Indians win big over AC, 81-27
Nocona’s boy’s basketball squad hosted winless in District 9-2A Archer City and sent the Wildcats home with an 81-27 loss Feb. 13.
The Indians are now 8-3 in district. The squad traveled to Electra Feb. 13 to close out the regular season.
Nocona had 26 first quarter points, paced by nine each from Landon Fatheree and Karson Kleinhans and five by post Logan Gaston. An Adrian Gutierrez basket and RJ Walker free throw rounded out the scoring with the Indians taking a 26-10 lead after one.
Klenhans had 11 second quarter points for Nocona. Juve Rodriguez, Fatheree, Peyton Matthews each had a basket. The Indians held the visitors to just two points to give the hosts a 46-12 lead at halftime.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
