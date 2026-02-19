Nocona girls close regular season with win

Seymour got out to a quick start in its first girl’s basketball contest with Nocona last month and wound up winning convincingly.

On Feb. 10, it was Nocona’s turn.

Before a packed house and a partisan home crowd, the Lady Indians turned the tables and got out quickly, leading 12-3 after one enroute to a 45-26 win. It was extra special for Lady Indian Coach Kyle Spitzer who won his 300th game in the process.

Both teams ended the District 9-2A slate with 11-1 records and would break the tie Feb. 12. The opening round of the playoffs began earlier this week vs. Cisco.

