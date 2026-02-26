Shirley Ann St. John Blake



March 9, 1937 – February 18, 2026

DECATUR – Shirley went home to be with her Lord Feb.18, 2026 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on March 2 with a visitation at 1:30 p.m. at the Chico cemetery.

She was born March 9, 1937 in Sunset to J.W. and Annie (Rich) St. John.

Shirley married Joe Blake in Sunset in 1954 and together they had two sons. She worked hard all of her life working at several different sewing factories including Howard Wolf and Marlins then moving into home health in her later years where her kindness and compassion really shined.

She absolutely adored her family and her many grandchildren. You could usually find her at a grandkids ballgame or just piddling. She was always busy, but give her a set of dominoes for 42, a new puzzle to put together, or a puzzle book to work through and she was a happy lady.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Blake; parents, J.W. and Annie St. John; son, James Blake; sisters; Mary Jo Hukill and Wanda Maxwell; and brothers, Bobby St. John, Alvin St. John and Raymond St. John.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Blake and Trish; daughter-in-law, Nolinda Blake; grandson, Josh Blake and Loyce; granddaughters, Jo Weatherly and husband Bart, and Jamie Phillips and husband Nathan; 15 great grandkids; 10 great-great grandkids; brothers, Dan St. John and wife Carolyn, Ruben St. John and wife Janice, Jerry Don St. John, and James St. John and wife Lana; sisters, Linda Trahern, Ethlene Perry, Helen Johnson and Lois Story; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

