COUNTY LIFE
Take precautions during high temperatures
COUNTY LIFE
Third Music in the Park scheduled June 13
As summer opens, the third annual Music in the Park is planned for June 13 in Pelham Park.
This free musical evening will feature a unique array of musical talent to entertain as guests pull up their lawnchairs under the large oak trees. Hosted by the Bowie Community Center and R&K Sound Company, music begins at 4:30 p.m.
The Lowdown Drifters will be headliner with the opening acts of Jesse Wadsworth, Thad Murphy and the Monty Dawson Band of Bowie.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo – ZZ Top Texas performed at the 2025 Music in the Park event. (News file photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Summer health fair planned June 11
There will be a Summer Kick-Off Health Fair for senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 11 at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center.
Join the group for a free chicken spaghetti lunch, door prizes and games. The Lions Club will host free eye exams and there will free blood pressure checks.
Questions can be directed to Cynthia Hawkins at 940-366-4960 or Ashlie McCarty at 940-500-8954.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Chamber of Commerce presents awards
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce celebrated its members during the annual banquet on May 29 where awards were presented and businesses encouraged to “create a shared belief in the future.”
President Marie Molsbee welcomed the guests and introduced officers and members of the chamber board: Chris Fenoglio, vice president; Donna Lemons, secretary; Shelby Weaver, treasurer; and members, Corissa Miller, Emory Rodden, Heather Morris, Jason Castle, Jason Miller, Logan Manning and Maddie Ferguson.
Teresa Dirker was the guest speaker.
See all the awards from the chamber and Nocona Economic Development Corporation in your Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo – Robert Fenoglio received the Nocona Chamber’s Citizen of the Year Award, presented by President Marie Molsbee at last Friday’s banquet. (News photo by Barbara Green)
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