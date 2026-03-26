Nocona General Hospital board hosting community town hall to meet new ER group

A small group attended Monday night’s Bowie City Council and planning and zoning commission workshop to discuss the comprehensive plan update.

Kaitlyn Higgins-Dake of Public Management Inc. which is preparing the long-term plan using a $300,000 grant, facilitated the meeting as the group reviewed present and draft future land use maps. She noted PMI staff drove the city limits to update the map, and she asked the group to review it for any discrepancies.

Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News.

Pictured above – Bill Calbretta, chairman of the city planning and zoning commission talks with Kaitlyn Higgins-Dake of Public Management as they reviewed land use maps at Monday’s workshop. (Photo by Barbara Green)