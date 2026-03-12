Saint Jo opens its tourney with a tie

By BRIAN SMITH

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Saint Jo opened its boy’s baseball tournament March 5 with a 3-all, five-inning tie with Ector.

Ector stranded a runner in the top of the first. Saint Jo struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Pictured Damon Byrd of Saint Jo looks to bunt against Ector at a tournament opener. (Photo by Brian Smith)