COUNTY LIFE
Find inspiration in the spring home and garden section
With spring arriving it is time to gather some inspiration and practical ideas to improve your home. Read the spring home and garden section inside today’s Bowie News to find many helpful resources and sales.
COUNTY LIFE
Commissioners court to meet on March 23
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. on March 23 in the courthouse annex.
Items on the agenda are as follows: Proclamation for April as Child Abuse Awareness Month; approve bonds for county tax assessor and county auditor; consider the Texas Association of Counties risk management pool and property renewal questionnaire for 2026; accept unanticipated revenue of $840 from Texas Association of Counties HEBP; review agreement with Blue Voice for AI software in the sheriff’s office; interlocal agreement between the county and Forestburg Independent School District; consider precinct four vacating a 230 ft X 25 ft portion on the west end of Shady Grove Road in Nocona; approve replat of lots 293 and 2943 in Silver Lakes Ranch and amend revised plat 4 for Oak Shores subdivision to renumber lots due to a scrivener error.
The agenda also includes the consent agenda of bills, minutes and monthly reports, plus public comments.
COUNTY LIFE
Springtime Sip & Stroll on March 20
It is time for Spring and the commencement of the first 2026 Sip & Stroll with Me event in downtown Bowie on March 20.
Bowie Community Development and 20 downtown participating business owners are excited to welcome back strollers to the community and usher in the warmer temperatures. This event is a great opportunity to see what is new and true to Bowie. Plus, on March 20, the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter will be set up in downtown for adoptions.
Fun activities like a spring photo booth, live music and horse-drawn carriage rides down the historic brick streets are all attractions coming from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 20. It is a great chance to support local business with some shopping for everything from vintage vinyl records to sourdough bread, to turquoise jewelry and items unique to Bowie.
Strollers will be able to start at any of the participating merchants/businesses and purchase an armband and/or souvenir glass for $15. Participants may also choose to use their Sip and Stroll with me glass from a previous event. The funds collected help beautify our community such as the addition of the light poles and banners, benches, and more and support the events which improve the quality of life for citizens.
Read the full story that includes the list of participating merchants in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Chamber celebrates, presents awards
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Despite a weather postponement members of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce and the community celebrated the past year’s accomplishments at Monday night’s banquet.
The annual banquet was originally scheduled for the last Monday in January, but a winter ice storm that week pushed the event out. The banquet theme was “It’s All About You,” with a focus on members and their businesses. Approximately 200 people attended.
All the tables showcased members and those decorators hoped to win the Best Decorated Table Award. This year those prizes opened the awards with Walmart winning first place, Flood’s Market, second and Bowie Public Library, third.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News with lots of photos from the awards.
Top photo – The staff of Thrift Angels Store and owner Bill Santos accepted the Community Support Award given by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce.
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