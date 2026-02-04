Home & Garden
2026 – Year of the Impatiens
The National Garden Bureau has named this the Year of the Impatiens. I could not be happier. Very few flowers provide non-stop blooms from spring until frost in the deep South. From impatiens that look like a rose, to riveting color in the shade garden and in full sun the impatiens can do it all.
Let’s go basic and that is the bedding impatiens. I can remember a time in my horticultural career when they were number one at all garden centers and then the plague set in with a spiteful mildew. But that has changed and toughness and resistance has been put back in.
Read all about these colorful flowers in your Thursday Bowie News.
Home & Garden
Pugster Amethyst takes top honors in Japan
It is so much fun this time of the year as we celebrate the colors of the year, the plants of the year and even the flowers of the year.
A couple of years ago Japan chose one of ours as the Flower of the Year. It was the Pugster Amethyst butterfly bush.
That’s right, one of our TEAM, Pugster Amethyst butterfly bush won the prestigious Flower of the Year, from the Japan Flower Selections Association. As a horticulturist, I’m more use to thinking we get plants from Japan such as the Washington D.C. cherry trees. Then there are the azaleas, camellias and a million others.
But Pugster, the short chubby butterfly bush had just won the trifecta. Yes, trifecta as in awards in the United States, Europe and now Japan.
Read the full Garden Guy column in Thursday’s Bowie News.
Top – A beautiful butterfly is enjoying this Pugstser Amethyst. (Photo by Norman Winter)
Home & Garden
Hollywood Hibiscus gives an ‘island life’ vibe to the garden
Zone 8 gardeners may feel a little timid when it comes to growing tropical hibiscus. That is somewhat understandable, but like I wrote about creating a hydrangea heaven your hibiscus’s dazzle may come from the partnerships you choose.
This will be my third year growing four selections of the Hollywood Hibiscus series. The series now totals 14 if you can believe it. The series and the fact it’s under the Proven Winners logo, will open the door for gardeners to choose the hibiscus that fits their color palette and motif.
What I mean is hibiscus shopping has always been kind of potluck or limited by what the retailer can get or has in stock.
Read the full Garden Guy column in the Thursday Bowie News.
Home & Garden
ColorBlaze coleus colors your garden
It’s Lime Time.
Lime Time is a ColorBlaze coleus selection that has proven itself, earning Perfect Score and Top Performer awards from north to south. This will be the easiest plant to grow, offering the most riveting color you can add to your landscape beds.
The Garden Guy challenges you to find another color that clashes with ColorBlaze Lime Time coleus. In fact, Lime Time will make all colors and plants more beautiful than you ever imagined. What your friends and family will really think is that the coleus is the main feature and the partners were simply added on.
Lime Time has the ability to add needed pizzazz to hibiscus, hydrangeas Hawaiian Ti plants and more than I want to list.
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
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