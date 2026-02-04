2026 – Year of the Impatiens

The National Garden Bureau has named this the Year of the Impatiens. I could not be happier. Very few flowers provide non-stop blooms from spring until frost in the deep South. From impatiens that look like a rose, to riveting color in the shade garden and in full sun the impatiens can do it all.

Let’s go basic and that is the bedding impatiens. I can remember a time in my horticultural career when they were number one at all garden centers and then the plague set in with a spiteful mildew. But that has changed and toughness and resistance has been put back in.

Read all about these colorful flowers in your Thursday Bowie News.