Pugster Amethyst takes top honors in Japan

It is so much fun this time of the year as we celebrate the colors of the year, the plants of the year and even the flowers of the year.

A couple of years ago Japan chose one of ours as the Flower of the Year. It was the Pugster Amethyst butterfly bush.

That’s right, one of our TEAM, Pugster Amethyst butterfly bush won the prestigious Flower of the Year, from the Japan Flower Selections Association. As a horticulturist, I’m more use to thinking we get plants from Japan such as the Washington D.C. cherry trees. Then there are the azaleas, camellias and a million others.

But Pugster, the short chubby butterfly bush had just won the trifecta. Yes, trifecta as in awards in the United States, Europe and now Japan.

Read the full Garden Guy column in Thursday’s Bowie News.

Top – A beautiful butterfly is enjoying this Pugstser Amethyst. (Photo by Norman Winter)