Heart to Heart Lemon Blush stuns

We are all familiar with the term surprise lilies. This name is mostly attributed to members of the Lycoris genus.

In the south the red Lycoris radiata and yellow Lycoris aurea are two of the most treasured surprise lilies.

We are approaching their season of bloom. If you aren’t familiar with the term surprise lily the descriptor is common as we forget about them, including where they were planted but suddenly as school approaches they begin to bloom in glorious displays.

Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.