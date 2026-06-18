SPORTS
McLennan to coach Saint Jo boys
New Saint Jo Boy’s Basketball Coach Terry McLennan said the school’s family atmosphere is what prompted him to join the Panther family.
“This is an opportunity to be an important program but also part of a great community,” McLennan said. “I’ve been looking to get back to a small town environment like the one I grew up in and played ball and this should do that.”
McLennan played basketball in Hubbard outside of Waco. McLennan comes to town after being the assistant girl’s basketball coach in Grand Prairie.
McLennan contends he’s a defensive style of coach but says his team will focus on intensity.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
McLennan to coach Saint Jo boys
New Saint Jo Boy’s Basketball Coach Terry McLennan said the school’s family atmosphere is what prompted him to join the Panther family.
“This is an opportunity to be an important program but also part of a great community,” McLennan said. “I’ve been looking to get back to a small town environment like the one I grew up in and played ball and this should do that.”
McLennan played basketball in Hubbard outside of Waco. McLennan comes to town after being the assistant girl’s basketball coach in Grand Prairie.
McLennan contends he’s a defensive style of coach but says his team will focus on intensity.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Botard new BHS girls BB coach
After some coaching time in East Texas, Bret Botard will be the new girl’s basketball coach at Bowie.
Botard said it’s a chance to work with Bowie Athletic Director Tyler Price once again. Price was Botard’s assistant when he coached at Nocona.
“I wanted to get back into the area,” Botard said. “It’s a good community.”
Botard graduated high school in 1995 from Del Valle High School, outside Austin, and went to Texas Tech. He started his coaching career in Lubbock followed by returning to his alma mater where he was an assistant for his high school coach.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
McLennan to coach Saint Jo boys
New Saint Jo Boy’s Basketball Coach Terry McLennan said the school’s family atmosphere is what prompted him to join the Panther family.
“This is an opportunity to be an important program but also part of a great community,” McLennan said. “I’ve been looking to get back to a small town environment like the one I grew up in and played ball and this should do that.”
McLennan played basketball in Hubbard outside of Waco. McLennan comes to town after being the assistant girl’s basketball coach in Grand Prairie.
McLennan contends he’s a defensive style of coach but says his team will focus on intensity.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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