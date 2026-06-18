COUNTY LIFE
Montague Commissioners meet on June 22
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on June 22.
The agenda includes: Montague County Historical Commission to receive a distinguished service award; discuss returning unused funds to the state from the county attorney, district attorney and sheriff’s office; open sealed bids for base rock and budget workshop.
COUNTY LIFE
Virtual meeting to address New World screwworm
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Montague County is inviting livestock producers, landowners and wildlife managers to participate in an upcoming online educational meeting focused on the New World screwworm, a parasitic pest that can have serious impacts on livestock and wildlife health.
The virtual meeting will be at 9 a.m. on June 23, via Microsoft Teams. Organizers say the session is designed to provide timely information about the biology of the pest, prevention strategies and best management practices for producers in the region.
The New World screwworm is known for its destructive larvae, which infests open wounds of warm-blooded animals. Left untreated, infestations can cause severe tissue damage and even death. Although the pest had been eradicated from the United States in the past and has now entered into Texas. Continued awareness and preparedness remain important for early detection and rapid response efforts.
“This program is intended to help producers and land managers better understand the threat and what steps to take if cases are suspected,” said Justin Hansard, from the Extension Service.
The meeting will cover several key topics, including, how the New World screwworm spreads; general livestock management practices; wildlife monitoring and surveillance considerations, participants will also have the opportunity to learn practical strategies for maintaining herd health.
How to Join the Meeting
The session will be conducted entirely online using Microsoft Teams, and participants can join in one of two ways by joining the directed link (recommended) or by copying and pasting the following link into a web browser and follow the prompts:
https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/275071149431328?p=mOH2bhAqSVgo3AgtMK
Join using Meeting ID and Passcode:
- Meeting ID: 275 071 149 431 328
- Passcode: u84hq3qX
Participants may join from a computer, tablet or smartphone. No Microsoft Teams account is required; users can select the option to join through a web browser. Attendees are encouraged to log in a few minutes early to ensure their device audio and video are working properly.
More information and fact sheets, can be obtained at our Texas A&M Agrilife Extension website: https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/new-world-screwworm.
The program is hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, which continues to provide research-based education and outreach to agricultural communities across Texas.
COUNTY LIFE
Water supply corp. board to meet
The Amon Carter Lake Water Supply Corporation will meet at 6 p.m. on June 23 at the office located at 607A Lindsey in Bowie.
Public comments and consent agenda open the meeting.
Discussions will include: Review of member notification of rate increase postcards and PUC letter regarding the increase; president’s report on employee unsigned contracts of employment; review of all expenses and update of scanners for meter reading, office systems and software.
An executive session is slated for a discussion of employees, followed by a return to open session for any action.
COUNTY LIFE
Summer reading hosted each Tuesday
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12 and these free programs will be at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in June and July excluding June 23, July 14 and July 21 when it will be at the library.
Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. Each child also receives a book at the end of the series.
The program will include the following activities: June 23, Read and Go take home craft; July 7, dinosaur exhibit; July 14, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum program; July 21, Read and Go take home craft and July 28, Creature Teacher.
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