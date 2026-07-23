COUNTY LIFE
2026 Guide celebrates American’s birthday
The 2026 Guide is inside your Thursday Bowie News. Enjoy this year’s visitor’s and newcomer’s guide as its celebrates the 250th birthday of America and Montague County’s place in that evolution. While the county was not created as the United States began its journey after the revolutions, it’s place in the Indian Territory, Louisiana Purchase, the fledgling state of Texas all lead to its place in the great Lone Star state. Please find the guide in your Thursday paper, and later it will be available free in various locations.
COUNTY LIFE
Amity Club readies Mad Hatter Tea Party for Aug. 1
Amity Club of Bowie presents its annual Mad Hatter Tea Party and Style Show on Aug. 1 at the Bowie Community Center.
The event begins at 11 a.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 with limited seating. Call Angela Short at 940-841-1315 or Patti Poe 940-867-3973 for tickets.
The Mad Hatter Tea presents a beautifully decorated party with unique table decorations done by club members or other sponsors. Guests are invited to come in your “Sunday finest/tea party attire” topped off with a hat.
All ages are welcome. There will be door prizes and prize drawings. Local businesses will be featured in the style show and guests will enjoy tea party themed food and tea.
Proceeds support Project Beautiful, Aaron’s Angels and Amity Club scholarships.
COUNTY LIFE
Christmas in July events planned in Nocona
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce invites the community to celebrate summer with a little Christmas spirit during its Christmas in July Sip & Shop from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on July 24.
The event will feature participating chamber businesses throughout Nocona, each offering a unique shopping experience with refreshments, special promotions and plenty of small- town hospitality. Residents and visitors are encouraged to spend the evening exploring local shops, supporting small businesses, and enjoying everything downtown Nocona has to offer.
Shoppers who visit participating businesses will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card giveaway. Entry forms will be available at participating locations, giving attendees another reason to visit as many businesses as possible throughout the evening.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
July Jam readies big night of chicken and pickin
There will be a “Chickin’, Pickin’, Fiddlin’ fun time” at the 24th annual July Jam on July 25 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham.
Guests will be entertained by amazing fiddlers while enjoying a chicken meal. Tickets are just $15 with the event starting at 6 p.m. and can be purchased at the door.
Funds from this evening help provide awards for the October Championship Fiddler Competition at Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival each year.
This competition attracts talented musicians from all over north Texas and southern Oklahoma to test their fiddling skills on stage in the Bowie Fire Hall on Oct. 3.
Along with the live entertainment, July Jam hosts a silent auction which always sparks a bit of competition between guests who try and make the final bid to win.
Read more on this story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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