Amity Club readies Mad Hatter Tea Party for Aug. 1

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce invites the community to celebrate summer with a little Christmas spirit during its Christmas in July Sip & Shop from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on July 24.

The event will feature participating chamber businesses throughout Nocona, each offering a unique shopping experience with refreshments, special promotions and plenty of small- town hospitality. Residents and visitors are encouraged to spend the evening exploring local shops, supporting small businesses, and enjoying everything downtown Nocona has to offer.

Shoppers who visit participating businesses will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card giveaway. Entry forms will be available at participating locations, giving attendees another reason to visit as many businesses as possible throughout the evening.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.