Bowie Water plant to begin summer chlorine coversion

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

An overflow crowd expressed their concerns about the pending use of automated license plate recognition cameras within and near the Bowie city limits to the city council Tuesday night.

Their negative view of the cameras led to the council voting 4-2 against the police chief entering into an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation allowing the installation and operation of the cameras on state highway right-of-ways.

A Flock camera is an automated license plate reader (ALPR) system used by police, neighborhoods and businesses to track vehicle movements. The system records license plates, vehicle types, colors and unique features like bumper stickers. It stores this information in a cloud database for 30 days.

The TxDOT agreement is just the second step in the plan to obtain the cameras. In March, Police Chief Guy Green got approval from the council to support a grant application to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority that would fund six cameras.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.