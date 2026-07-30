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COUNTY LIFE

City of Bowie hosting blood drive Aug. 3

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The City of Bowie will host the Carter BloodCare bus for a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 at 303 N. Mason. The sign-up link is greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/169077.

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COUNTY LIFE

July Jam fills community center with fiddling music

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6 hours ago

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07/30/2026

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Bowie Community Development hosted the annual July Jam concert and dinner on July 25 with more than 135 attending. Fiddlers from around the region took part in the concert. This event supports the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival Fiddle Contest in October.

Top photo – Marty Elmore and friends opened the musical evening. (News photos by Barbara Green)

Yummy baked goods were available for purchase.
Fun chicken items in the silent auction.
Steward Family String Band of Wichita Falls.
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COUNTY LIFE

Election filings for cities, schools opens slow

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6 hours ago

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07/30/2026

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One week into city and school election filings only a few incumbents have filled out their paperwork. Here are the people who have filed for the respective races.
Saint Jo City Council – Jack Dunn, incumbent.
Nocona City Council – Chuck Hittle, Yesika Rodriguez and Robert H. Fenoglio, all incumbents.
Bowie School Board – Guy Green, place five incumbent.
Forestburg School Board – Sandra Hensley (I) and Alexia McArthur.
Filing continues through Aug. 17 for the Nov. 3 elections

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COUNTY LIFE

Forestburg Riding Club readies its rodeo

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6 hours ago

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07/30/2026

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The “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas” returns to Forestburg on Aug. 7-8 as the Forestburg Riding Club hosts its annual rodeo.
Forestburg’s rodeo will showcase ranch bronc, bull riding, calf roping, senior barrels, team roping, double muggin’, junior barrels and breakaway roping.
Tickets to the rodeo are $8 in advance from any of the rodeo royalty and candidates and $10 at the gate.
This rodeo also takes place the same weekend as the Forestburg Watermelon Festival on Aug. 8. This popular family festival includes a morning parade, music, games, salsa contest and free cold watermelon served up at the historic log cabin in downtown.

Read the full story on those running for royalty in the Thursday Bowie News.

Pictured: Forestburg Rodeo Queen Grayson Mares.

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