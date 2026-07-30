City of Bowie hosting blood drive Aug. 3

Bowie Community Development hosted the annual July Jam concert and dinner on July 25 with more than 135 attending. Fiddlers from around the region took part in the concert. This event supports the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival Fiddle Contest in October.

Top photo – Marty Elmore and friends opened the musical evening. (News photos by Barbara Green)

Yummy baked goods were available for purchase.

Fun chicken items in the silent auction.