Forestburg Riding Club readies its rodeo

The “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas” returns to Forestburg on Aug. 7-8 as the Forestburg Riding Club hosts its annual rodeo.

Forestburg’s rodeo will showcase ranch bronc, bull riding, calf roping, senior barrels, team roping, double muggin’, junior barrels and breakaway roping.

Tickets to the rodeo are $8 in advance from any of the rodeo royalty and candidates and $10 at the gate.

This rodeo also takes place the same weekend as the Forestburg Watermelon Festival on Aug. 8. This popular family festival includes a morning parade, music, games, salsa contest and free cold watermelon served up at the historic log cabin in downtown.

Read the full story on those running for royalty in the Thursday Bowie News.

Pictured: Forestburg Rodeo Queen Grayson Mares.