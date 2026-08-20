Area teams hit gridiron for scrimmages

County football teams had their first scrimmage of the season Aug. 14 with mixed results.

Forestburg hosted Azle Christian and Victory Christian. Under a new system with new head coach Cori Hayes, the Longhorns looked pretty good in the coach’s eye.

“The first team looked good,” Hayes explained. “Overall we need to work on our pace and blocking assignments and blocking assignments. Overall we looked good for the new regime.”

Forestburg hits the road to scrimmage Newcastle Aug. 21.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.