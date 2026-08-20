Rabbits have good initial scrimmage

Bowie Head Football Coach Tyler Price said he was pleased with the performance of his varsity Rabbits in an Aug. 14 scrimmage with Holliday.

I loved the energy and intensity of our kids from the start,” Price said following the 90-minute scrimmage. “We had a couple of positions that we really wanted to see step up tonight, both the offensive line and secondary. They were challenged and they both stepped up.”

The offensive line helped Bowie move the ball at times almost at will. Allowing for both the first and second teams to score several touchdowns. Holliday opened with a 10-play series against Bowie’s first team defense. 4 and 10 both had defensive stops. A big defensive stop on the final play had the Rabbits fired up Lane Whitfield runs and a pass from Bryton Horton to 10 got the ball into the red zone. The drive stopped short even after a nifty Willie Brown block opened the door for Jaxon White.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.