Bellevue VB falls to Petrolia

In an up and down weekend for Bellevue’s volleyball team, the Lady Eagles opened Saturday looking for improvement over Thursday’s action in the Poolville Tournament.

Bellevue finished 3rd in its pool Thursday, moving it into the Bronze bracket of the 12-team tournament. The squad suffered a 20-25, 14-25 setback to Class 2A Petrolia.

The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 lead in game one. Karis Denson’s kill and a Chloe Broussard point cut the deficit to 2-3. Denson had another kill before Petrolia rolled off five straight points for a 9-3 lead.

Landry Fluitt’s two serving points cut the deficit in half. Bellevue hung tough with Kynlea Jones’ point getting within 8-10. Mattie Broussard’s kill broke serve with Brooklyn Shook coming through with a five-point string to give the Lady Eagles their first lead at 14-12. Mattie Broussard served up an ace among a two-point string to put Bellevue up 17-13.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.