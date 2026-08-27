SPORTS
Hotter ‘N Hell scheduled Aug. 29
More than 10,000 riders are expected Aug. 29 for the annual Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred across the city of Wichita Falls.
Hotter’N Hell Hundred grew out of efforts to find a special way for Wichita Falls to celebrate its 1982 centennial.
The Wichita Falls Bicycle Club proposed a bicycle ride – 100 miles in 100 degree heat to celebrate 100 years, coining the name: Hotter’N Hell Hundred. The rest is Hotter’N Hell History.
A full weekend of activities downtown and around the city will make for a family friendly event. Race lengths start at 10K and a number of youth and adult age divisions encourage all riders to take part.
Bands, vendors will also be on hand. For further information, including a full schedule of events, including spectator events, visit hh100.org.
Submit race or fan photos from the event to sports@bowienewsonline.com.
SPORTS
Bellevue VB falls to Petrolia
In an up and down weekend for Bellevue’s volleyball team, the Lady Eagles opened Saturday looking for improvement over Thursday’s action in the Poolville Tournament.
Bellevue finished 3rd in its pool Thursday, moving it into the Bronze bracket of the 12-team tournament. The squad suffered a 20-25, 14-25 setback to Class 2A Petrolia.
The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 lead in game one. Karis Denson’s kill and a Chloe Broussard point cut the deficit to 2-3. Denson had another kill before Petrolia rolled off five straight points for a 9-3 lead.
Landry Fluitt’s two serving points cut the deficit in half. Bellevue hung tough with Kynlea Jones’ point getting within 8-10. Mattie Broussard’s kill broke serve with Brooklyn Shook coming through with a five-point string to give the Lady Eagles their first lead at 14-12. Mattie Broussard served up an ace among a two-point string to put Bellevue up 17-13.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie tennis sweeps pair on home courts
Bowie’s tennis team opened District 6-4A play with a convincing 14-5 match win over visiting Bridgeport Aug. 18.
In boy’s singles, Jordan Mayes was an 8-5 winner with Xander Jones prevailing 8-1 over his Bull opponent. Nolan Bailey took an 8-2 decision while Austin Atteberry won 8-1. Ryan Hwang swept past his Bridgeport foe 8-0 with Jake Atteberry taking an 8-6 loss on the chin. Casyn Fraser won 8-2 as well.
Mayes and Jones combined for an 8-3 win. The Atteberrys combined for an 8-0 victory while Hwang and Childers suffered a 6-8 setback to close out boy’s doubles.
On the girl’s side, Willow Seibert won 8-2 to open singles. Payton Goodwin lost 8-6 to her opponent. Jessi Mayfield won 8-4 with Angeles Alvarez taking a clean 8-0 victory. Maddie Schwarz lost 9-7 in her match with Avery Deweber taking an 8-1 win.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Langford wins 600th match as coach
Nocona’s varsity volleyball team had a busy week on the road.
Coach Sandy Langford won her 600th match as a coach during the Farmersville Tourney. The Lady Indians, who hosted Iowa Park in the opener for the new gym Aug. 25 (no details available as of press time), traveled to Saint Jo Aug. 18 to take on the Lady Panthers and Alvord in a tri-match. Nocona beat the host team in straight sets 25-21, 28-26, 25-17.
Paige Davis led the way in kills with 11 and added nine digs. Sy Parker added 10 kills. Raylea Bowles had six kills, 14 digs and served up three aces. Maddyn Bowles had eight digs and two aces. Setter Kasi Castro had 20 assists.
Against Alvord, Nocona posted a 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20 win. Parker had a team-leading 18 kills and two aces. Raylea Bowles had 14 kills, nine digs and three aces. Davis put down 10 kills with another 10 digs and two aces.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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