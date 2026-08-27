Hotter ‘N Hell scheduled Aug. 29

More than 10,000 riders are expected Aug. 29 for the annual Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred across the city of Wichita Falls.

Hotter’N Hell Hundred grew out of efforts to find a special way for Wichita Falls to celebrate its 1982 centennial.

The Wichita Falls Bicycle Club proposed a bicycle ride – 100 miles in 100 degree heat to celebrate 100 years, coining the name: Hotter’N Hell Hundred. The rest is Hotter’N Hell History.

A full weekend of activities downtown and around the city will make for a family friendly event. Race lengths start at 10K and a number of youth and adult age divisions encourage all riders to take part.

Bands, vendors will also be on hand. For further information, including a full schedule of events, including spectator events, visit hh100.org.

Submit race or fan photos from the event to sports@bowienewsonline.com.