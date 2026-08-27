NEWS
BISD board to adopt budget, tax rate on Aug. 31
Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet in a pair of meetings on Aug. 31 to finalize the budget and tax rate.
At 7 a.m. a public hearing on the budget and tax rate will be conducted.
At 7:10 a.m. action items include amending the 2025-26 budget as the fiscal year concludes Aug. 31. The board will designate any committed fund balanced for potential or future projects.
Trustees will adopt the budget for fund 199, 24 and 599 for 2026-27 school year, followed by the 2026 tax rate.
Also on the agenda is cancellation of the Nov. 3 election since there are no contested races.
An executive session is listed related to personnel, security, real property and legal counsel consultation.
NEWS
Grand Jury reviews 15 cases
The August session of the Montague County Grand Jury saw 15 cases presented, with all but one receive a no-bill. Four are sealed awaiting the arrest of a suspect.
The 97th District Attorney’s office reported the follow indictments out of this session. The no bill, which is a case jury felt did not warrant an indictment, was for possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
The four sealed indictments are for: Professional failed to make required child abuse report intent to conceal, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily injury (changed from previous case).
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Home burns, 1 man jailed as arson suspect
A 33-year-old Montague man was arrested on suspicion of arson that destroyed a mobile home outside the community Saturday afternoon.
Montague County Sheriff Sgt. Aaron Brandle said the original emergency call came in at 2:47 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a fire at 1082 Hill Top Road northwest of Montague. Owner Kelley Ciaravino called to report the live cameras at her house showed it was on fire. She had been able to see it on her cell phone.
Area firefighters arrived to battle the mobile home fire and Ciaravino also told them her boyfriend, Darrel Barton, may be inside. A fire rescue effort was initiated, but firefighters found no one inside the home. Sheriff’s deputies began investigating the scene and the owner also passed along Barton could have started the fire. He was found near the scene and detained. Barton was later arrested on suspicion of arson.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo- Firefighters arrived to fight this mobile home fire on Hill Top Road outside Montague. (Nocona firefighters photo)
NEWS
Montague County to retain 2025 tax rate
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners approved the 2026-27 budget and the 2026 tax rate during the Aug. 24 meeting along with spending a large part of the year-end contingency funds on community services.
The general fund budget totals $13,673,607 and the road and bridge precinct budgets total $5,581,024. The budget also includes various restricted funds.
The budget does not include a pay increase and there is a 6.5% increase in health insurance. The budget is balanced and the proposed tax rate will remain at the present level of .4961 cents per $100 in property value.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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