BISD board to adopt budget, tax rate on Aug. 31

Darrell Barton

A 33-year-old Montague man was arrested on suspicion of arson that destroyed a mobile home outside the community Saturday afternoon.

Montague County Sheriff Sgt. Aaron Brandle said the original emergency call came in at 2:47 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a fire at 1082 Hill Top Road northwest of Montague. Owner Kelley Ciaravino called to report the live cameras at her house showed it was on fire. She had been able to see it on her cell phone.

Area firefighters arrived to battle the mobile home fire and Ciaravino also told them her boyfriend, Darrel Barton, may be inside. A fire rescue effort was initiated, but firefighters found no one inside the home. Sheriff’s deputies began investigating the scene and the owner also passed along Barton could have started the fire. He was found near the scene and detained. Barton was later arrested on suspicion of arson.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo- Firefighters arrived to fight this mobile home fire on Hill Top Road outside Montague. (Nocona firefighters photo)