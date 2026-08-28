Voluntary water restrictions implemented for Bowie water system

As of Thursday, the Lake Amon Carter water level has dropped below an elevation of 917.0 msl. This triggers the activation of the City of Bowie, TX Drought Contingency Plan. Therefore, the City of Bowie, TX and their water customers are now under Drought Stage 1 restrictions, which are considered voluntary. If Lake Amon Carter were to drop below 913.0 feet, the City of Bowie would enter Stage 2 mandatory restrictions.

Customers are asked to voluntarily comply with watering on Wednesday and Saturday if you live at an odd-numbered address and Thursday and Sunday if you live at an even-numbered address.

The board of directors for the Amon Carter Lake Water Supply District also ask its customers to follow the city’s restrictions since the district’s water comes through the Bowie system.