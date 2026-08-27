‘Casting Out Matthew 4:19’ concert readied

Texoma Gives, the community project that supported non-profits through a donation campaign, stopped in 2025, but KFDX/KJTL stepped up to take it over and it will resume on Sept. 3.

After more than 10 years of providing an central spot for people to support nonprofits across North Texas and southern Oklahoma, the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation board announced it would no long host the day of giving. During its run about $13 million in donations.

Read the full story and see what Montague County non-profits are participating in your Thursday Bowie News.