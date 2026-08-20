CM’s closed session ends with no action

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie City Council members finalized the budget and proposed tax rate during its Aug. 11 meeting, but it also convened into a one hour closed session to discuss the city manager’s employment, duties and evaluation.

The council went into closed session at 6:40 p.m. without City Manager Bert Cunningham and he was called in there a little more than 20 minutes later. He came out about 15 minutes later with council returning to open session at 7:37 p.m. and taking no action.

While there was no mention of a specific issue regarding the city manager, during the July 28 meeting there was an incident reported on the TV news.

While a citizen was speaking at the podium during citizen comments, the city manager was seen holding up his phone appearing to be filming the speaker and audience. Mayor Gaylynn Burris could be seen touching his arm and indicating for him to stop.

The citizen, Ethan Trim, said he was not aware of it until afterward, but someone told him Cunningham said he was “trying to make him nervous.” The city staff has made no statement in regard to this topic.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.