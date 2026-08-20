NEWS
Incumbents fill area election ballots
Municipal and school board election filings came to an end on Aug. 17 with almost all ballot positions filled with candidates.
Listed here are those who have filed in the respective races. Write-in candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit that paperwork. If there are no contested races, the entity may cancel its election.
See the full list of candidates in your Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Heat taking its toll on lakes, no rain since June
It should be no surprise, the month of July is recorded as the hottest month on record for the country.
July wrapped up with seven straight days of 100 degrees or higher July 25-31. August also opened hot with the first 100-plus degree day on Aug. 3 and it has topped that marked through Aug. 19. On Tuesday the high was 107 degrees at the water plant, but in town thermometers recorded 108 and 109 degrees.It was expected to top that mark on Wednesday.
There was no rainfall recorded in July or in August. Bowie has only 21.71 inches for the year so far and Nocona has 22.35 inches.
Lake Amon Carter
Aug. 19 –
917.22 msl, 80.2% full
July 19 – 918.10 msl, 86.1%
Aug. 19, 2025 – 919.84 msl, 98.8% full
Lake is full at 920msl
Lake Nocona
Aug. 19 – 823.48 msl, 76.3% full
July 19 – 824.41 msl, 81.05%
Aug. 19, 2025 – 826.878 msl, 95.85%
Lake full at 827.5msl
NEWS
CM’s closed session ends with no action
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie City Council members finalized the budget and proposed tax rate during its Aug. 11 meeting, but it also convened into a one hour closed session to discuss the city manager’s employment, duties and evaluation.
The council went into closed session at 6:40 p.m. without City Manager Bert Cunningham and he was called in there a little more than 20 minutes later. He came out about 15 minutes later with council returning to open session at 7:37 p.m. and taking no action.
While there was no mention of a specific issue regarding the city manager, during the July 28 meeting there was an incident reported on the TV news.
While a citizen was speaking at the podium during citizen comments, the city manager was seen holding up his phone appearing to be filming the speaker and audience. Mayor Gaylynn Burris could be seen touching his arm and indicating for him to stop.
The citizen, Ethan Trim, said he was not aware of it until afterward, but someone told him Cunningham said he was “trying to make him nervous.” The city staff has made no statement in regard to this topic.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
A BOIL WATER NOTICE remains in effect for City of Bowie, TX water customers along Highway 81 from Parker Road to Old Bowie Lake. Affected customers should use bottled or boiled water for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. Results of water testing should be available shortly after noon today. If the testing is good, the BOIL WATER NOTICE may be lifted shortly thereafter
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