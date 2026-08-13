Expert entertaining advice for hosting summer soirees

(Feature Impact) Everyone could use a little more magic in their everyday lives – but when it comes to back-to-school season, “manic” often feels like the more accurate word. Between shopping for supplies, coordinating the family’s schedules and trying to make sure everyone is looking and feeling their best, there’s a lot going on this time of year.

While you may not be able to wave a wand and make all the stress disappear, you can use these tips and tricks – courtesy of the haircut magicians at Great Clips – to save time and add a touch of excitement to the back-to-school season.

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Start Routines Early

Instead of waiting for the first day of school to change all your routines, guide your family into the time warp a little more gradually. Shift sleep and wake times a week or two ahead of time so the early wakeups won’t come as such a shock to the system. Adapt meal schedules and other daily habits the same way. Before you know it, the spell will be complete and you’ll be ready to roll with the regular school-day schedules.

Create a Special Back-to-School Tradition

Watching your kids’ eyes light up is its own mini dose of magic that never gets old. Start a fun new tradition to brighten their first day or week. That could be a special breakfast, new outfit, porch photoshoot, surprise gift for them to discover in their backpacks or another creative idea personalized to your family.

Get a Convenient and Affordable Haircut

A haircut can help children and parents get into the back-to-school spirit. That’s why Great Clips partnered with internet celebrity and magician Justin Flom, known for his mind-bending optical illusions, to help remind parents they don’t need complicated tricks to make getting a back-to-school haircut a breeze. With the Great Clips app, parents can easily check in multiple family members at once, keep an eye on wait times and get notified when it’s their turn for a haircut. No illusions, no sleight of hand – just convenient, affordable haircuts that feel like much needed relief for parents.

“Our goal is to help families spend less time waiting and more time doing what matters during one of the busiest seasons of the year,” said Traci Elder, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “The Great Clips app helps families save time by making haircuts fit more seamlessly into their busy schedules and at a great price, too.”

Plan Outfits Ahead of Time

The morning rush often feels like the furthest thing from a fairytale. Take at least one groggy decision off your plate by choosing clothes the evening before – or even assembling a week’s worth of outfits on Sunday and storing them in a special drawer that gives your child an instant portal to getting dressed.

Personalize School Supplies

From preferred colors to beloved characters, all kids have their favorites. Stock them up with pens, notebooks, lunchboxes and other supplies that match their current obsessions; that way, it’s more exciting to use them at school and show their swag off to their friends.

Refresh the Study Space

Homework time might look like less of a wizard battle if your kids have a special place to do it. Add some whimsy to their study spaces by putting up string lights, letting them pick out a new piece of furniture or art, and making their environment cozy and comfortable.

Set School Year Goals

As a family, take some time to figure out what each of you wants to achieve this year – and make it fun. Amp up the magic here by writing down your goals; then, keep track of progress by filling up a goal jar with shiny stars, swirly marbles or fun charms. Throughout the school year, set up different “quests” for your family to accomplish.

Discover more about back-to-school haircut magic that saves you time and money at GreatClips.com/BacktoSchool.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (mom and daughter)

SOURCE:

Great Clips