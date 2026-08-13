Live Better
Expert entertaining advice for hosting summer soirees
(Feature Impact) For summer hosts across the country, few pairings are as timeless and crowd-pleasing as wine and cheese. Approachable, easy to find and naturally complementary, these warm-weather favorites are a perfect fit for a variety of occasions.
At the end of the day, summer entertaining is about good food, good wine and creating a space where people feel welcome, according to sommelier Sam Capaldi, whose mission is to make wine fun and approachable.
“My ideal celebration is pretty simple: a few loved ones gathered on the patio, cheese boards in the center of the table, bottles of wine chilling on ice, music playing in the background and a card game that somehow gets way more competitive than anyone expected,” Capaldi said.
Whether it’s a backyard gathering with friends, a solo night watching reality TV or a spontaneous evening, Capaldi wants hosts to remember that the best pairings aren’t just what’s in the glass and on the board – it’s the people, moments and memories that come with them.
In partnership with Cracker Barrel Cheese, Capaldi is sharing simple tips for hosts looking to elevate their summer soirees without the hassle.
Make Entertaining Simple and Fun
The pressure to create the perfect tablescape, prepare an impressive meal and uncork an expensive bottle of wine can feel overwhelming. Instead, a simple text that says “Come over, I have wine and snacks,” can mean the world to a close friend or loved one.
One of Capaldi’s favorite reminders for hosts is they don’t need five different wines to serve alongside a cheese board. Instead, one or two are often more than enough. The key is choosing versatile wines that pair well with a variety of flavors and textures.
Create Memorable, Crowd-Pleasing Pairings
Elevate any gathering with some of Capaldi’s favorite approachable wine and Cracker Barrel Cheese pairings such as:
- A refreshing white wine, Sharp White Cheddar drizzled with spicy honey and potato chips. The bright acidity of the wine cuts through the salty chips and rich, savory cheese, creating a fresh and balanced bite.
- A fruity rosé, Extra Sharp Yellow and Sharp White Cheddar, garlic naan crackers, slices of prosciutto and a spoonful of strawberry jam. Rosé is incredibly versatile and plays well with the different flavors on the board, making it a perfect match for several different cheeses.
- Pinot grigio, pretzels and Vermont Sharp White Cheddar. The citrus notes and the bright acidity of pinot grigio cut through the richness of sharp cheddar, while its crisp finish keeps your palate refreshed between bites. Salty pretzels also help highlight the wine’s fruit notes, making every sip taste a little brighter.
Use Seasonal Additions for a Special Touch
Summer offers an abundance of fresh produce and seasonal flavors that can elevate any gathering without overcomplicating the occasion. Capaldi recommends adding frozen fruit to wine, such as strawberries, peaches or mangos to whites and rosés. The fruit helps keep the wine cold without watering it down and adds a subtle burst of fruit flavor.
When it comes to cheese spreads, a jar of spicy honey can quickly become a go-to ingredient. For a sweet-and-salty combination, try drizzling spicy honey over cheese then pair with potato chips or pretzels so your snack board offers a little bit of everything.
For more summer entertaining inspiration, visit CrackerBarrelCheese.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (wine and cheese plates)
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Cracker Barrel Cheese
Live Better
7 tricks to ease back-to-school chaos
(Feature Impact) Everyone could use a little more magic in their everyday lives – but when it comes to back-to-school season, “manic” often feels like the more accurate word. Between shopping for supplies, coordinating the family’s schedules and trying to make sure everyone is looking and feeling their best, there’s a lot going on this time of year.
While you may not be able to wave a wand and make all the stress disappear, you can use these tips and tricks – courtesy of the haircut magicians at Great Clips – to save time and add a touch of excitement to the back-to-school season.
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Start Routines Early
Instead of waiting for the first day of school to change all your routines, guide your family into the time warp a little more gradually. Shift sleep and wake times a week or two ahead of time so the early wakeups won’t come as such a shock to the system. Adapt meal schedules and other daily habits the same way. Before you know it, the spell will be complete and you’ll be ready to roll with the regular school-day schedules.
Create a Special Back-to-School Tradition
Watching your kids’ eyes light up is its own mini dose of magic that never gets old. Start a fun new tradition to brighten their first day or week. That could be a special breakfast, new outfit, porch photoshoot, surprise gift for them to discover in their backpacks or another creative idea personalized to your family.
Get a Convenient and Affordable Haircut
A haircut can help children and parents get into the back-to-school spirit. That’s why Great Clips partnered with internet celebrity and magician Justin Flom, known for his mind-bending optical illusions, to help remind parents they don’t need complicated tricks to make getting a back-to-school haircut a breeze. With the Great Clips app, parents can easily check in multiple family members at once, keep an eye on wait times and get notified when it’s their turn for a haircut. No illusions, no sleight of hand – just convenient, affordable haircuts that feel like much needed relief for parents.
“Our goal is to help families spend less time waiting and more time doing what matters during one of the busiest seasons of the year,” said Traci Elder, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “The Great Clips app helps families save time by making haircuts fit more seamlessly into their busy schedules and at a great price, too.”
Plan Outfits Ahead of Time
The morning rush often feels like the furthest thing from a fairytale. Take at least one groggy decision off your plate by choosing clothes the evening before – or even assembling a week’s worth of outfits on Sunday and storing them in a special drawer that gives your child an instant portal to getting dressed.
Personalize School Supplies
From preferred colors to beloved characters, all kids have their favorites. Stock them up with pens, notebooks, lunchboxes and other supplies that match their current obsessions; that way, it’s more exciting to use them at school and show their swag off to their friends.
Refresh the Study Space
Homework time might look like less of a wizard battle if your kids have a special place to do it. Add some whimsy to their study spaces by putting up string lights, letting them pick out a new piece of furniture or art, and making their environment cozy and comfortable.
Set School Year Goals
As a family, take some time to figure out what each of you wants to achieve this year – and make it fun. Amp up the magic here by writing down your goals; then, keep track of progress by filling up a goal jar with shiny stars, swirly marbles or fun charms. Throughout the school year, set up different “quests” for your family to accomplish.
Discover more about back-to-school haircut magic that saves you time and money at GreatClips.com/BacktoSchool.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (mom and daughter)
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Live Better
Top trends for swoon-worthy cruise vacations
(Feature Impact) From immersive dining to wellness at sea and elevated entertainment, cruise vacations are becoming some of the most experience-rich trips travelers can take.
“Our industry has long been known for innovation, but what’s most compelling now is how that scale is being leveraged to invest in more immersive entertainment, wellness experiences and purpose-driven exploration at destinations around the world,” said Chiara Giorgi, global event and brand director for Seatrade Cruise Global, the largest and longest-running annual event of its kind serving every sector of the international cruise industry, including cruise lines, suppliers, travel agents and partners.
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To take advantage of the evolution of the industry when planning your next vacation at sea, consider these emerging trends identified at the conference.
The Rise of Floating Wellness Retreats
Once upon a time, wellness meant spas, saunas and massages. Wellness in 2026 is much more luxurious and is deeply embedded into the cruise experience. For example, Cunard’s “Wellness at Sea” voyages integrate expert-led fitness, nutrition, mindfulness and recovery programming, turning wellness into a structured, goal-driven experience and elevating wellness as a core pillar of the onboard experience. Additional cruise lines, including Virgin Voyages and Celebrity Cruises, are also helping raise the bar on floating wellness. Think thermal suites, meditation spaces and sleep-focused programming, along with wellness excursions and destination-inspired spa rituals that extend the experience to the shore.
Dining Becomes the Experience
Dining has long been a key component of many cruises, but now, food and drink are evolving from a cruise staple to a central form of entertainment and cultural discovery. Cruise lines are investing in immersive dining environments, destination-inspired menus and beverage programs that connect guests more directly with the places they visit.
From location-specific cuisine to interactive dining concepts and destination-driven cocktail programs, F&B@Sea, Seatrade Cruise Global’s companion show, found culinary experiences are increasingly designed to be memorable punctuation points of the journey itself. Across the industry, cruise lines are investing heavily in culinary programs that blur the line between dining and entertainment. Tapping into the supper club trend, Royal Caribbean introduced the Empire Supper Club to turn dinner into a night out at sea, combining multi-course menus, craft cocktails and live music for a full evening experience.
Exploring Expeditions with Purpose
Expedition travel is having more than a moment. It continues to grow as travelers seek deeper engagement with the natural world. Leading the shift toward purpose-driven explorations, operators such as National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, long recognized for pioneering modern expedition travel, helped define this category through a model rooted in education, conservation and hands-on exploration. Built on the belief that exploring the world can inspire people to care more deeply for it, expert-led expeditions, such as kayaking among glaciers, participating in citizen science programs studying seabirds and learning directly from naturalists and scientists, place a strong emphasis on stewardship and real-world learning.
Ships as Cultural Hubs
Entertainment at sea is expanding beyond traditional stage shows to include immersive productions, music residencies and partnerships with leading performing arts brands. For example, Holland America Line joined forces with The Verdon Fosse Legacy to debut “Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway,” a live musical and multimedia tribute celebrating the revolutionary work of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon by bringing it to an international stage at sea for the first time.
As cruises continue to expand their global footprint, the Seatrade Cruise Global event positions itself not simply as a trade gathering, but as the central forum where trends are explored and defined. To learn more, visit seatradecruiseevents.com.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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Live Better
Cost management while giving excellent pet care
(Feature Impact) You’re not imagining it – like many goods and services, pet care costs have gone up.
In fact, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance reported a 38% increase in pet services over the past five years with pet parents spending more than $4,200 a year on routine expenses for a cat or dog.
Lots of factors are driving increased costs, from higher ingredient prices for pet food – like meat and grains – to veterinary drug shortages. Add in rising labor and transportation costs and those everyday expenses can start to take a bigger bite out of your budget.
There are simple ways to keep costs in check, however, while still giving your furry friends the care they deserve:
1. Prioritize Preventive Care
Routine checkups, vaccinations and screenings can catch health issues early when they are easier and less expensive to treat. Most pets should see a veterinarian at least once a year, while puppies, kittens and senior pets may need more frequent visits.
Preventive medications play an important role as well. Treating heartworm disease, for example, can cost thousands while monthly prevention costs $15-$30.
2. Focus on Daily Wellness
Consistent exercise helps reduce the risk of chronic conditions and supports overall health. Most dogs benefit from at least 30 minutes of daily activity while cats need regular play to stay active.
Feeding appropriate portions can also help with weight maintenance. Portion sizes vary, but a good starting point is the feeding guidelines on your pet food label, adjusting as needed with your veterinarian’s input.
3. Find Support in Your Community
Many local humane societies and rescue groups offer resources that make pet care more accessible, including low-cost vaccinations, spay and neuter services and discounted supplies.
For seniors, local Meals on Wheels providers can be important resources. With support from PetSmart Charities, many local providers offer free pet food and, in some cases, services like veterinary care and grooming. To date, 20 million pet meals have been delivered through this collaboration, helping keep pets healthy and in loving homes with older adults.
4. Plan Ahead for Unexpected Costs
Even with routine care, unexpected illnesses or injuries can happen – and costs can add up. The PetSmart Charities-Gallup State of Pet Care research revealed 52% of pet parents skipped or declined veterinary care services in 2025, with the majority citing cost as the key barrier.
Pet insurance can help manage risk. Most policies reimburse a percentage of covered veterinary costs after you meet a deductible, helping offset unexpected bills. Plans vary, but average monthly premiums are around $60 for dogs and $30 for cats.
It’s also important to be open with your veterinarian about financial concerns. In many cases, clinics may be able to offer payment plans, or look for low-cost-veterinary care resources in your area.
To find a local provider and learn whether pet support is available in your area, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org/lovepets.
A Companion Through It All
A devastating cancer diagnosis left Lois hospitalized for eight months. Afterward, she began receiving home-delivered meals through her local Meals on Wheels provider. That connection proved to be a lifeline.
“When I was sick,” Lois said, “the Meals on Wheels volunteers … were the only company I had.”
That changed when a small white kitten with calico markings showed up at her front door. Today, that kitten – now named Grace – is rarely far from Lois’s side.
Though Grace softens Lois’s loneliness, caring for a pet on a fixed income isn’t always easy. For many seniors, it can mean making difficult choices, like stretching groceries or delaying medical care, just to afford pet food and supplies. Through support from her local provider, food is delivered for Grace as part of Lois’s regular meal service, helping keep them both healthy, happy and, most importantly, together.
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