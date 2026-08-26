Jean Collier



July 24, 1960 – August 12, 2026

WICHITA FALLS – David Duke, 66, died on Aug. 12, 2026 in Wichita Falls, TX.

There was a visitation from 6 – 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the Abundant Life Church officiated by Pastor James Messer.

Interment followed in Terral Cemetery. Pallbearers were Randy Harris, Randy Croxton, Wiley Vanover, Zak Weaver, Bradley Lawrence and Ross Atteberry. Honorary pallbearers were David Morrison and the Red River Dozer Crew.

He was born on July 24, 1960 in Bowie to Harvey and Marjorie Romine Duke. He was a dozer operator mainly for Red River Dozer. He grew up in Terral, OK where he graduated high school. He married Micheal Heathington on Nov. 26, 1994 in Spanish Fort.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife, Micheal Duke; children, Leslie Halt, Kendra Grottie and Kyle Duke; sisters, Delores Weatherly and Sharon Westbrook; brothers, Ricky Duke and Ronnie Duke, and nine grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Eagle Point Cemetery Association.

Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.