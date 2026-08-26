OBITUARIES
Jean Collier
June 24, 1947 – August 22, 2026
CHICO – Jean Collier, 79, died on Aug. 22, 2026.
A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at Hawkins Funeral Chapel in Bridgeport with the burial at Crafton Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the funeral home.
Collier was born on June 24, 1947 and was the daughter of Bert and Noma Pipes. She married Carroll Collier on March 5, 1965.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Noma Pipes; son, Calvin Collier and great-grandbabies.
She is survived by her husband, Carroll Collier; daughter, Jeannette Shaw; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sibling, Robbie Watson; a sister-in-law; a brother-in-law and a close friend.
Arrangements entrusted to the Hawkins Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
OBITUARIES
Daniel Forrest Barrett
December 27, 1965 – August 12, 2026
NOCONA – Daniel Forrest Barrett, 60, died on Aug. 12, 2026.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born Dec. 27, 1965, in Spring Branch to James Harry Barrett and Opal Laverne Henderson. He played football at Northwestern and went on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He worked mostly as a stock broker.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Chuck Barrett.
He is survived by his three children, Reagan, Dylan and Connor; two grandchildren; sister, Sherri Lynn Watson; two nieces; one nephew and siblings, Jesse, Rich and Cheryl.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.
OBITUARIES
David Duke
July 24, 1960 – August 12, 2026
WICHITA FALLS – David Duke, 66, died on Aug. 12, 2026 in Wichita Falls, TX.
There was a visitation from 6 – 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the Abundant Life Church officiated by Pastor James Messer.
Interment followed in Terral Cemetery. Pallbearers were Randy Harris, Randy Croxton, Wiley Vanover, Zak Weaver, Bradley Lawrence and Ross Atteberry. Honorary pallbearers were David Morrison and the Red River Dozer Crew.
He was born on July 24, 1960 in Bowie to Harvey and Marjorie Romine Duke. He was a dozer operator mainly for Red River Dozer. He grew up in Terral, OK where he graduated high school. He married Micheal Heathington on Nov. 26, 1994 in Spanish Fort.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Micheal Duke; children, Leslie Halt, Kendra Grottie and Kyle Duke; sisters, Delores Weatherly and Sharon Westbrook; brothers, Ricky Duke and Ronnie Duke, and nine grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Eagle Point Cemetery Association.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Timothy Tompkins
June 12, 1981 – August 2, 2026
DALLAS – Timothy Tompkins, 45, died on Aug. 2, 2026 in Dallas, TX.
There was a memorial service on at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Sparkman officiating. A private family interment will follow at a later date.
He was born on June 12, 1981 to Sam and Paula Tompkins in Wichita Falls. He was a driver, worked the oil industry for several years, wroked as a ranch manager and carpenter. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church. He married Christy Marie Harris on Sept. 24, 2005 in Nocona.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Tompkins, Nocona; parents, Sam and Paula Tompkins, Spanish Fort; sister, Amanda York, Wichita Falls; children, Samantha Dawn Tompkins, Stephenville, Brock Wilson Tompkins, Frisco, Deagan Brodie Tompkins, Spanish Fort, Lillian Marie “Lili” Tompkins, Spanish Fort and three nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church, P.O. Box 330, Nocona.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.
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