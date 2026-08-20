Daniel Forrest Barrett



February 28, 1977 – March 12, 2026

BRIDGEPORT – Monica René Sanford, 49, went home to be with Jesus on what we believe was Aug. 23, 2025, though the official date is March 12, 2026. While only God knows the exact moment Monica entered the gates of heaven, we find comfort in trusting that she was welcomed with love, peace and grace.

A celebration of life for Monica René Sanford will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at U-Turn World Ministries in Chico. Pastor Kevin Alexander will officiate.

Monica René Sanford was born on Feb. 28, 1977, in Bowie to William “Tony” Sanford and Billie Faye Miller. Her time with us ended far too soon, leaving a deep ache in the hearts of those who loved her, but her memory will continue to live on through the lives she touched, the love she gave and the moments that will forever be cherished.

Monica found great joy in the simple, meaningful moments of life. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and making them feel cherished, whether through her time, her attention or the special memories she created with them.

She also enjoyed fishing, scrapbooking, listening to music and spending time with family and friends. These were more than hobbies to Monica—they were ways she shared her heart, celebrated the people she loved and filled everyday moments with warmth, laughter and love.

Monica was preceded in death by those who surely welcomed her with open arms: her mother, Billie Faye Miller; grandmother, Darla Howell and her grandparents, B.F. “Red” and Helen Sanford.

Monica’s memory will be cherished by her sons, Noah Allen, River Robertson and Christopher Collins; daughters, Destiney Woodward and Caci Allen; father, William “Tony” Sanford and wife Deborah; sister, Darla Hastings and husband, Kyle; beloved grandchildren, Zoltan, Ivan, Darla, Brantley, Asa, Ava and Azariah as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.



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