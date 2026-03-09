Bowie City Council to evaluate CM

The Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 for a lengthy agenda of business.

A public hearing on the proposed 2026-27 budget. An ordinance adopting those budget will be considered later in the regular agenda.

The general fund budget is offered at $3,323,216, golf fund at $339,271, utility fund at $2,673,323 and both Nocona Economic Development Board type A and B budgets totaling $490,448.70.

A property tax rate of .3487 cents per $100 in property value will be considered, up from the .3287 rate in 2025.

Other financial topics include the setting of new water and sewer rates, amendments tot he 2025-26 budget, dispersing of the hotel/motel tax funds for fiscal 2025-26 and the annual review of the public funds investment policy.

Councilors will reconsider the recently approve registration program for golf carts and utility vehicles, possibly removing the $50 fee, but retaining the registration process.

Three requests from the NEDC Type B board will be considered providing a grant for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum for the sidewalk project at $12,000; grant to Friends of Indian Oaks for renovation and updating the clubhouse and new out building at $190,000 and participate in the downtown lighting project at $20,000.

Other topics on the agenda will include: Cancelling the uncontested council election on Nov. 3, lease agreement with the Montague County Youth Fair Committee for use of the show bar, hear from Jonathan Fenoglio regarding parking along the 200 block of West Cherry and memorandum of understanding with the Helen Farabee Center for services in the county.

Two items are on tap with the council acting as the building commission: Review hearing on 310 Bowie after owner was given 90 days for clean-up and repair, fire marshal to give report and hear from Chris Smith on 309 Katy Street regarding lot size and a new house he is building.

As a final wrap-up on the budget the council will meet in called session at 8 a.m. on Sept. 9 for a public hearing on the proposed tax rate and adoption of the tax rate for maintenance and operation at .3487 cents per $100 in property value.