NEWS
Bowie, Nocona implement water restrictions
Due to the lack of rain and high heat, City of Bowie water customers are now in stage one of the drought contingency plan with voluntary watering restrictions on odd/even days.
City of Bowie Water Plant Director Jerry Sutton reported Lake Amon G. Carter hit 916.96 on Aug. 27. Once the lake drops below 917 msl stage one goes into effect.
At this level those living at an odd address are asked to water on Wednesday and Saturday and those with even addresses on Thursday and Sunday. These are voluntary at this stage.
For Bowie, mandatory restrictions come in stage two when the lakes reaches 913 msl.
Lake Nocona moved into stage two restrictions on Sept. 1 for mandatory water use restrictions. Stage two in Nocona works toward a 15% reduction in daily water demand. Water customers are required to limit the irrigation of landscape areas.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Nocona City Council faces lengthy agenda in two sessions Sept. 8 and Sept. 9
The Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 for a lengthy agenda of business.
A public hearing on the proposed 2026-27 budget. An ordinance adopting those budget will be considered later in the regular agenda.
The general fund budget is offered at $3,323,216, golf fund at $339,271, utility fund at $2,673,323 and both Nocona Economic Development Board type A and B budgets totaling $490,448.70.
A property tax rate of .3487 cents per $100 in property value will be considered, up from the .3287 rate in 2025.
Other financial topics include the setting of new water and sewer rates, amendments tot he 2025-26 budget, dispersing of the hotel/motel tax funds for fiscal 2025-26 and the annual review of the public funds investment policy.
Councilors will reconsider the recently approve registration program for golf carts and utility vehicles, possibly removing the $50 fee, but retaining the registration process.
Three requests from the NEDC Type B board will be considered providing a grant for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum for the sidewalk project at $12,000; grant to Friends of Indian Oaks for renovation and updating the clubhouse and new out building at $190,000 and participate in the downtown lighting project at $20,000.
Other topics on the agenda will include: Cancelling the uncontested council election on Nov. 3, lease agreement with the Montague County Youth Fair Committee for use of the show bar, hear from Jonathan Fenoglio regarding parking along the 200 block of West Cherry and memorandum of understanding with the Helen Farabee Center for services in the county.
Two items are on tap with the council acting as the building commission: Review hearing on 310 Bowie after owner was given 90 days for clean-up and repair, fire marshal to give report and hear from Chris Smith on 309 Katy Street regarding lot size and a new house he is building.
As a final wrap-up on the budget the council will meet in called session at 8 a.m. on Sept. 9 for a public hearing on the proposed tax rate and adoption of the tax rate for maintenance and operation at .3487 cents per $100 in property value.
NEWS
Bowie City Council to evaluate CM
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 with adopting the tax rate and budget some of the main topics.
There also is an executive session scheduled to discuss evaluation of the city manager.
In old business the ordinance adopting the budget for fiscal 2026-27 will face its second reading as will the 2026 tax rate.
Also in old business the council will have second reading on the placement of stop signs on various streets in the Kingdom Ridge Subdivision which is being constructed next to the elementary school.
In new business Rodney Dryden, HUB International will discuss the city’s health insurance program and the new rates that have been put into the budget.
An order calling for a joint election with the county will be considered along with a grant application with the Nortex Regional Planning Commission.
The CM’s report will discuss the Rock and Pillar project, a solid waste grant, buoys at the lake and preparation of the wildfire mitigation plan.
NEWS
BISD adopts new budget, 2026 tax rate
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Independent School District Trustees adopted the 2026-27 budget and the 2026 tax rate during a called meeting on the last day of fiscal 2025-26.
The board met early at 7 a.m. Aug. 31 opening with a public hearing on the budget and tax rate. No citizens were present.
With the fiscal year coming to a close, Finance Director Paula Peterson offered a budget amendment for the outgoing year of $1.5 million; however, she emphasized she does not expect to use near that amount, but needs to make sure all the line items have enough funds in the event of any last minute emergencies or bills that come in. She noted in the outside audit process, the district can get in trouble for those types of shortfalls.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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